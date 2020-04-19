Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 19

The following deaths have taken place:

Peg Murrin, 38 Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Peg Murrin, 38 Conlin Road, Killybegs.



In accordance with the Government directives relating to public gatherings, requiem Mass for the repose of her soul will be streamed live from the Parish Webcam on Monday at 2pm.



Burial strictly private.



A memorial Mass for Peg will be held at a later date.



All enquiries to McBrearty Undertakers at 074 9731056.

Mary Ann McCallion, Upper Tullydish, Buncrana



The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Ann McCallion, Upper Tullydish, Buncrana.

Mary Ann was the dearly loved sister of Bridget Coyle, Brae Road, Burnfoot and the late Paddy, Willie James, Johnny, Henry, Philip and Ellen. Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, requiem Mass and burial to immediate family only, please. Family flowers only, please.

Mary Ann's Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam - www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill

Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in her 102nd year of Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Abina died in the wonderful care of the staff of The Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred and much loved mother of Jane, Brian and the late John; very sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to recent government guidelines on public gatherings.

Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings, the funeral arrangements are strictly private to family please.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton.

Derek was the beloved husband of Margaret for 45 years and cherished dad of David, Moyra, Cathy, Glenn, Aaron, and Nicola.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Olivia, Jack, Lilah, Hannah, Aria, AJ, and Caden, his sister Nancy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and wider family circle and friends.



Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only in compliance with Government & HSE guidelines.

Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Harkin, 11 Crana View, Cockhill, Buncrana

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Requiem Mass and burial is for the immediate family only please.

Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Roland McClay, Lacklum, Ballintra.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

