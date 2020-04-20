Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 20, 2020

Contact
Death notices for Donegal on Monday, April 20
The following deaths have taken place:
- Bridget Doherty (née Tinney), Buncrana
- Catherine Doogan, Malinbeg
- Peg Murrin, Killybegs
- Mary Ann McCallion, Buncrana
- Abina McGonigle, Dublin and Ballyshannon
- Patricia Doherty, Bundoran
- Derek Hamilton, Ramelton
Bridget Doherty (née Tinney) 18 Castle Park, Buncrana
The death has taken place in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Bridget Doherty (née Tinney ) 18, Castle Park, Buncrana.
In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family members only.
Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservice.tv/cockhill
Catherine Doogan, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille
The death has occurred of Catherine Doogan, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.
In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.
Peg Murrin, 38 Conlin Road, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Peg Murrin, 38 Conlin Road, Killybegs.
In accordance with the Government directives relating to public gatherings, requiem Mass for the repose of her soul will be streamed live from the Parish Webcam on Monday at 2pm.
Burial strictly private.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
All enquiries to McBrearty Undertakers at 074 9731056.
Mary Ann McCallion, Upper Tullydish, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Ann McCallion, Upper Tullydish, Buncrana.
In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, requiem Mass and burial to immediate family only, please. Family flowers only, please.
Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam - www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill
Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon
The death has taken place in the Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange of Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon.
A private funeral will take place, due to recent government guidelines on public gatherings.
Patricia Doherty, (née Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran
The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.
Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings, the funeral arrangements are strictly private to family please.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton
The death has taken place of Derek Hamilton, Clooney, Ramelton.
Derek was the beloved husband of Margaret for 45 years and cherished dad of David, Moyra, Cathy, Glenn, Aaron, and Nicola.
Sadly missed by his grandchildren Olivia, Jack, Lilah, Hannah, Aria, AJ, and Caden, his sister Nancy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and wider family circle and friends.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.
Wake and funeral will take place for immediate family only in compliance with Government and HSE guidelines.
