Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, April 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Maureen Roderick (nee Bradshaw), Liverpool and formerly of 20 St. Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at Aintree Hospital, Liverpool of Maureen Roderick (nee Bradshaw), Liverpool and formerly of 20 St. Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran.

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at Thornton Crematorium, Liverpool.

Neil (Josie) Duffy, Clydebank, Glasgow and formerly of, Fintown

The tragic death has occurred in Clydebank, Glasgow of Neil (Josie) Duffy, Clydebank, Glasgow and formerly of, Fintown.

Josie will be sadly missed by his children Caroline, Paul, Christine and Stephen and his grandchildren. Josie is also deeply mourned by his sisters Barbara Sheridan (Rathmullan), Ann (Leicester) and by his many nieces nephews, relatives and friends in Donegal and around the globe.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

Grace Sarvent, Boyne, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Grace Sarvent, Boyne, Ballyshannon

Following government guidelines, the house and funeral shall be private to family members.

A celebration of Grace’s life will be offered at a later date.

Christopher Larmon, Glenties and Swords, Dublin

The death has taken place of Christopher Larmon, Glenties and formerly of Swords, Co. Dublin.

He died peacefully at Newpark Nursing Home.

Christopher will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, devoted nieces Noeleen and Fiona, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Marie, Lola and Phyllis, nephew Patrick, great-nieces Niamh and Evelyn, nieces Claire, Theresa, Sandra and Sharon, nephews Gerorge, Billy, Declan, Carl, Mark and Justin, and all their neighbours and friends in Glenties.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family only funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for Christopher will be held at a later date.

Link to Funeral Mass will be live from 10am on Tuesday (April 21).

Bernadette Curran, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Bernadette Curran, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning in St Columba's Church, Drung.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Bridget Doherty (née Tinney) 18 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Bridget Doherty (née Tinney ) 18 Castle Park, Buncrana.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family members only.

Funeral can be viewed on www.churchservice.tv/cockhill

Catherine Doogan, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Catherine Doogan, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.

Mary Ann McCallion, Upper Tullydish, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Ann McCallion, Upper Tullydish, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, requiem Mass and burial to immediate family only, please. Family flowers only, please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam - www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill

Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in the Fern Dean Nursing Home, Deansgrange of Abina McGonigle (née O'Sullivan), Blackrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

A private funeral will take place, due to recent government guidelines on public gatherings.

Patricia Doherty, (née Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty, (nee Carty), 6 Magheracar Cottages, Bundoran.

Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings, the funeral arrangements are strictly private to family please.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

