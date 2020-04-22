Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, April 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Gerry Barrett, Donegal town

- Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver

- Anna Laughlin, Ballyshannon

- Anna McMenamin, Donegal town and formerly, Ballybofey

- Albert Farren, Monaghan and Castlefinn

- Maureen Roderick, Liverpool and Bundoran

- Neil (Josie) Duffy, Glasgow and Fintown

- Grace Sarvent, Ballyshannon

- Bernadette Curran, Quigley's Point

Gerry Barrett, Ardeskin, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Gerry Barrett, Ardeskin, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal town at 10am on Thursday will be streamed on mcnmedia.tv.

Private cremation will follow. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the family home is strictly private. Memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private wake and funeral will take place.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St Nauls’s Parish Inver Facebook page on Thursday at 11am.

Anna Laughlin (nee McGloin), Simnver, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place, in her 95th year, of Anna Laughlin (nee McGloin), Simnver, Ballyshannon.

Anna was the beloved wife of the late Andy and much loved mother of Paddy (Liverpool), Andrew (Boston), Mary Egan (Ballyshannon) and the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law. Predeceased by her son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

In line with Goverment guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private.

A memorial Mass for Anna will be offered at a later date.

Anna McMenamin, nee Mc Ginty, Ardeskin, Donegal town, and formerly Goland, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullanasole, Laghey, of Anna McMenamin, nee McGinty, Ardeskin, Donegal town, and formerly Goland, Ballybofey.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday in St.Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Albert (Alan) Farren, 34 New Houses, Tyholland, Monaghan and formerly Tievebrack, Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Albert (Alan) Farren, 34 New Houses, Tyholland, Monaghan and formerly Tievebrack, Castlefinn.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, son Ian and wife Carol, daughter Orla and husband Charlie, brothers Eoin (Castlefinn) Michael (Dungloe), Hugh (Dublin) predeceased Pat (Westport) sisters Ann (Derry) Kay (Dungloe) Sheila (Dublin) grandchildren Tiernan, Fionn, Conaire, Layla, Eve, Riagan, Harpur , Taran, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Funeral is strictly private following the government guidelines. A private funeral Mass will be said in St Macartan’s Cathedral at 11am on Wednesday and can be accessed through monaghan-rackwallace.ie

Maureen Roderick (nee Bradshaw), Liverpool and formerly of 20 St. Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at Aintree Hospital, Liverpool of Maureen Roderick (nee Bradshaw), Liverpool and formerly of 20 St. Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran.

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at Thornton Crematorium, Liverpool.



Neil (Josie) Duffy, Clydebank, Glasgow and formerly of Fintown

The tragic death has occurred in Clydebank, Glasgow of Neil (Josie) Duffy, Clydebank, Glasgow and formerly of, Fintown.

Josie will be sadly missed by his children Caroline, Paul, Christine and Stephen and his grandchildren. Josie is also deeply mourned by his sisters Barbara Sheridan (Rathmullan), Ann (Leicester) and by his many nieces nephews, relatives and friends in Donegal and around the globe.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

Grace Sarvent, Boyne, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Grace Sarvent, Boyne, Ballyshannon

Following government guidelines, the house and funeral shall be private to family members.

A celebration of Grace’s life will be offered at a later date.

Bernadette Curran, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Bernadette Curran, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning in St Columba's Church, Drung.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

