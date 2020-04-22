Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 22

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Kathleen Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Burial is strictly private to family only please.

Nuala Allan (nee Gallen), Dromore Little, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Nuala Allan (nee Gallen), Dromore Little, Raphoe.

Nuala's remains are reposing at her late residence.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Prayers on Friday at 11am, leaving directly afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 2pm.

Service from Lakelands Crematorium available via webcam on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie ; code for viewing is Lakelands2018.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Eva Hancock, Muff

The death has taken place in her home in Muff of Eva Hancock, nee Bell.

Eva was the much loved wife of the late James, devoted mother of Janet, dearest sister of Ethel, Ome and the late Meta, Isa and Anna.

In accordance with government guidelines,funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ.

Gerry Barrett, Ardeskin, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Gerry Barrett, Ardeskin, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal town at 10am on Thursday will be streamed on mcnmedia.tv.

Private cremation will follow. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the family home is strictly private. Memorial mass will be held at a later date.



Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private wake and funeral will take place.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St Nauls’s Parish Inver Facebook page on Thursday at 11am.

Anna Laughlin (nee McGloin), Simnver, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place, in her 95th year, of Anna Laughlin (nee McGloin), Simnver, Ballyshannon.

Anna was the beloved wife of the late Andy and much loved mother of Paddy (Liverpool), Andrew (Boston), Mary Egan (Ballyshannon) and the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law. Predeceased by her son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

In line with Goverment guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private.

A memorial Mass for Anna will be offered at a later date.

Anna McMenamin, nee McGinty, Ardeskin, Donegal town, and formerly Goland, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullanasole, Laghey, of Anna McMenamin, nee McGinty, Ardeskin, Donegal town, and formerly Goland, Ballybofey.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday in St.Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

