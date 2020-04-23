Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, April 23, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Bridie Brogan (née Mc Groarty), 12 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town.



The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Brogan (nee Mc Groarty), 12 St Joseph’s Ave, Donegal Town.

Funeral mass in St Patricks Church, Donegal Town at 4 pm on Friday which will be streamed from Online Service.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the house, funeral and burial and strictly private.

Family flowers only donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Susan O'Donnell, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town



The death has occurred t Aras McSuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of Susan O'Donnell, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town (non Covid-19 related).

In accordance with government and H.S.E guidelines, the family home is strictly private, regarding wake and funeral.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left through Cassidy Bros by phone or text 087-6731189.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Aras McSuibhne.

Annie Thomas (née Harvey), 22 An Lagán Gorm, Laghey



The death has occurred of Annie Thomas, 22 An Lagán Gorm, Laghey peacefully in Sligo Hospice.

Funeral mass in St Patricks Church, Donegal Town at 10am on Friday which will be streamed from on the parish webcam.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the house, funeral and burial and strictly private.

Kathleen Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Kathleen Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Burial is strictly private to family only please.

Nuala Allan (nee Gallen), Dromore Little, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Nuala Allan (nee Gallen), Dromore Little, Raphoe.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Prayers on Friday at 11am, leaving directly afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 2pm.

Service from Lakelands Crematorium available via webcam on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie ; code for viewing is Lakelands2018.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Eva Hancock (née Bell), Muff

The death has taken place in her home in Muff of Eva Hancock (née Bell).

In accordance with government guidelines,funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ.

Gerry Barrett, Ardeskin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerry Barrett, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town at 10am on Thursday will be streamed on mcnmedia.tv.

Private cremation will follow. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the family home is strictly private. Memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Seamus Cannon, Ardaghey, Inver.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private wake and funeral will take place.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St Nauls’s Parish Inver Facebook page on Thursday at 11am.

Anna Laughlin (nee McGloin), Simnver, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place, in her 95th year, of Anna Laughlin (nee McGloin), Simnver, Ballyshannon.

In line with Goverment guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private.

A memorial Mass for Anna will be offered at a later date.

Anna McMenamin, nee McGinty, Ardeskin, Donegal Town, and formerly Goland, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullanasole, Laghey, of Anna McMenamin, nee McGinty, Ardeskin, Donegal Town, and formerly Goland, Ballybofey.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday in St.Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

