Deaths on Thursday evening, April 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sister Deirdre Mellett, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham and formerly Letterkenny

- Seamus Callaghan, London, and formerly Killybegs

- Maurice Cullen Gallagher Snr, Convoy.

- Anthony Kelly, Australia and Newtowncunningham

- Bridie Brogan, Donegal town

- Susan O'Donnell, Donegal town

- Annie Thomas, Laghey

- Kathleen Kelly, Malin

- Nuala Allan, Raphoe

- Eva Hancock, Muff

Sister Deirdre Mellett, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham and formerly from College Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sister Deirdre Mellett, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham and formerly from College Road, Letterkenny.

Sister Deirdre’s funeral Mass will be streamed live from Rathfarnham Parish Church at 11am on Saturday, April 25.

Sister Deirdre’s family will hold a memorial Mass at a later date in Letterkenny.

Seamus Callaghan, Ealing, West London, and formerly of Gortnagoland, Fintra, Killybegs

The peaceful death has taken place at Ealing General Hospital, London of Seamus Callaghan, Ealing, West London, and formerly of Gortnagoland, Fintra, Killybegs.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines on Covid-19, the funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Saturday, April 25 at 11am at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

A memorial Mass for Seamus will be held at a later date.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Family Flowers only and donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, care of John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Maurice Cullen Gallagher, Snr of Drumgumberland, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maurice Cullen Gallagher Snr of Drumgumberland, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday. Funeral leaving from his residence on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Due current to HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family. Family flowers only.

Enquires to Terence McClintock Funeral Directors Convoy 0863212261.

Anthony Kelly in Perth, Western Australia formerly of Castleforward Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Anthony Kelly in Perth, Western Australia, formerly of Castleforward Newtowncunningham.

A Mass in celebration of Anthony's life to be held at a later date in Newtowncunningham.

Bridie Brogan (née Mc Groarty), 12 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal town

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Brogan (nee McGroarty), 12 St Joseph’s Ave, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass in St Patricks Church, Donegal town at 4pm on Friday which will be streamed from Online Service.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the house, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Susan O'Donnell, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Aras McSuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of Susan O'Donnell, Ballydevitt, Donegal town.

In accordance with government and H.S.E guidelines, the family home is strictly private, regarding wake and funeral.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left through Cassidy Bros by phone or text 087-6731189.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Aras McSuibhne.

Annie Thomas (née Harvey), 22 An Lagán Gorm, Laghey

The death has occurred of Annie Thomas, 22 An Lagán Gorm, Laghey peacefully in Sligo Hospice.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Donegal town at 10am on Friday which will be streamed on the parish webcam.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the house, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Kathleen Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place of Kathleen Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Burial is strictly private to family only please.

Nuala Allan (nee Gallen), Dromore Little, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Nuala Allan (nee Gallen), Dromore Little, Raphoe.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Prayers on Friday at 11am, leaving directly afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 2pm.

Service from Lakelands Crematorium available via webcam on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie ; code for viewing is Lakelands2018.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Eva Hancock (née Bell), Muff

The death has taken place in her home in Muff of Eva Hancock (née Bell).

In accordance with government guidelines, funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ.

