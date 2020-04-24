Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, April 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sadie Heraghty, Glenties

- Martin Boyle, Bomany, Letterkenny

- Rosaleen Tait Gallagher, Ballyshannon

- Michael McBride, Ranafast and formerly Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair

- Eamonn Rodgers, Tory Island

- Patrick McEleaney, Malin

- Sister Deirdre Mellett, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham and formerly Letterkenny

- Seamus Callaghan, London, and formerly Killybegs

- Maurice Cullen Gallagher Snr, Convoy.

- Anthony Kelly, Australia and Newtowncunningham

- Susan O'Donnell, Donegal town

Sadie Heraghty (nee McNelis), Straboy, Glenties

The death has taken place in Killybegs Community Hospital of Sadie Heraghty (nee McNelis), Straboy, Glenties.

Sadie was the wife of the late John Heraghty, Ballyheerin, Fanad.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines the funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Private funeral Mass will be streamed live on St.Connell's Church, Glenties live webcam stream/MCN media live streaming Glenties at 12 noon on Saturday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Main Street, Glenties or any family member.

Martin Boyle, Bomany, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Martin Boyle, Bomany, Letterkenny.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family. A private funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.

Rosaleen Tait Gallagher, 4 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place ofRosaleen Tait Gallagher, 4 Erne Street, Ballyshannon.

Following the Church and HSE regulations the Funeral Mass shall be held privately for family on Saturday at 9.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon.

Mass will be followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetry. The Mass can be viewed live online.

A Mass of celebration of Rosaleen’s life will be offered at a later date.

Michael McBride (Micí Beag Mhicí Mháire) of Ranafast and formerly of Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Michael Mc Bride (Micí Beag Mhicí Mháire) of Ranafast and formerly of Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair.

Burial will take place on Saturday in Magheragallon Cemetery. However, due to Government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page on Saturday at 11am and will also be shared on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Rosary can also be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page tonight (Friday) at 9pm.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Eamonn Rodgers (Cormac), Tory Island

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse, Portnablagh of Eamonn Rodgers (Cormac) of Tory Island.

Due to HSE restrictions the funeral and burial are private.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on MCNmedia from Christ the King Church Gortahork at 10am on Saturday.

Private removal to Tory afterwards for burial.

Further enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork

Patrick McEleaney, Crackna, Malin

The death has taken place of Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick McEleaney, Crackna, Malin.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Joe Logue Funeral Directors, Kerrykeel.



Sister Deirdre Mellett, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham and formerly from College Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Sister Deirdre Mellett, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham and formerly from College Road, Letterkenny.

Sister Deirdre’s funeral Mass will be streamed live from Rathfarnham Parish Church at 11am on Saturday, April 25.

Sister Deirdre’s family will hold a memorial Mass at a later date in Letterkenny.

Seamus Callaghan, Ealing, West London, and formerly of Gortnagoland, Fintra, Killybegs

The peaceful death has taken place at Ealing General Hospital, London of Seamus Callaghan, Ealing, West London, and formerly of Gortnagoland, Fintra, Killybegs.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines on Covid-19, the funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Saturday, April 25 at 11am at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

A memorial Mass for Seamus will be held at a later date.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Family Flowers only and donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, care of John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Maurice Cullen Gallagher Snr of Drumgumberland, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maurice Cullen Gallagher Snr of Drumgumberland, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday. Funeral leaving from his residence on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Due current to HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family. Family flowers only.

Enquires to Terence McClintock Funeral Directors Convoy 0863212261.

Anthony Kelly in Perth, Western Australia formerly of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Anthony Kelly in Perth, Western Australia, formerly of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

A Mass in celebration of Anthony's life to be held at a later date in Newtowncunningham.

Susan O'Donnell, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Aras McSuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of Susan O'Donnell, Ballydevitt, Donegal town.

In accordance with government and H.S.E guidelines, the family home is strictly private, regarding wake and funeral.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left through Cassidy Bros by phone or text 087-6731189.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Aras McSuibhne.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.