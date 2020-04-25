Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Kelly, Letterkenny

- Joe McGinley, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

- Catherine Murphy, Letterkenny and Waterford

- Martin Boyle, Bomany, Letterkenny

- Anthony Kelly, Australia and Newtowncunningham

Kathleen Kelly, 6 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Kelly, 6 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed from St Eunan's Cathedral at 12 noon on Monday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o Con McDaid Funeral Directors or any family member.

Joe McGinley, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The deaths has occurred of Patrick Joseph McGinley - Joe, peacefully, at home in Malinbeg.

Joe was the beloved husband of Rita, much loved father of Yvonne, Amanda, Brendan, Noel, Maria, Antoinette, James and Denise. He is also sadly missed by his sisters, Úna Blain, Colette McNelis, Bríd Connors (Bundoran), Christina Curran, his sons in law Mike, Alberto and Dónal, daughters in law Melody, Marie and Dawn, his 17 grandchildren, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines, Joe's removal and burial are private. Private removal from his late residence to St Columba's Church, Gleann Cholm Cille for burial at 12 noon on Monday.

Catherine Murphy (née McHugh), Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford and Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Padre Pio Rest Home Cappoquin of Catherine Murphy (née McHugh), Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford and Letterkenny.

Catherine was the loving wife of the late James Murphy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, Seamus, Sean, Kevin and Brendan, daughters Margaret, Bernadette Molloy, Catherine and Veronica, brother Liam, sisters Phyllis and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Catherine's Funeral will take place privately.

Due to Government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Martin Boyle, Bomany, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Martin Boyle, Bomany, Letterkenny.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family. A private funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.

Anthony Kelly in Perth, Western Australia formerly of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Anthony Kelly in Perth, Western Australia, formerly of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

A Mass in celebration of Anthony's life to be held at a later date in Newtowncunningham.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.