Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 26

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget Temple, Stranorlar

- Ronnie O'Brien, Kilmacrennan

- Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, and Cloghan

- John James McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

- Kathleen Kelly, Letterkenny

- Joe McGinley, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

- Catherine Murphy, Letterkenny and Waterford

- Neil (Josie) Duffy, Glasgow and Fintown

Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at at her home of Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Office 2, Mill Row, Donegal town, or any family member.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 10am via the Parish Webcam, MCN Media, Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed from St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 10am on Tuesday.

Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home of Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan.

Annie was the mother of Teresa Gallagher, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Ann Derry, Cloghan.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

John James McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown

The death has taken place in Donegal Community Hospital of John James McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.

Kathleen Kelly, 6 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Kelly, 6 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed from St Eunan's Cathedral at 12 noon on Monday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o Con McDaid Funeral Directors or any family member.



Joe McGinley, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The deaths has occurred of Patrick Joseph McGinley - Joe, peacefully, at home in Malinbeg.

Joe was the beloved husband of Rita, much loved father of Yvonne, Amanda, Brendan, Noel, Maria, Antoinette, James and Denise. He is also sadly missed by his sisters, Úna Blain, Colette McNelis, Bríd Connors (Bundoran), Christina Curran, his sons in law Mike, Alberto and Dónal, daughters in law Melody, Marie and Dawn, his 17 grandchildren, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines, Joe's removal and burial are private. Private removal from his late residence to St Columba's Church, Gleann Cholm Cille for burial at 12 noon on Monday.



Catherine Murphy (née McHugh), Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford and Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Padre Pio Rest Home Cappoquin of Catherine Murphy (née McHugh), Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford and Letterkenny.

Catherine was the loving wife of the late James Murphy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, Seamus, Sean, Kevin and Brendan, daughters Margaret, Bernadette Molloy, Catherine and Veronica, brother Liam, sisters Phyllis and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Catherine's Funeral will take place privately.

Due to Government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Neil (Josie) Duffy, Clydebank, Glasgow and formerly of Fintown

The tragic death occurred in Clydebank, Glasgow of Neil (Josie) Duffy, formerly of Fintown.

Josie will be sadly missed by his children Paul, Caroline, Christine and Stephen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Josie is also deeply mourned by his sisters Barbara Sheridan (Rathmullan), Ann (Leicester) and by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in Donegal and beyond.

Funeral will take place on Monday, April 27, at 12 noon in St Conval's Cemetery Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, Scotland.

