Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, April 27th 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridie Diver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glencolmcille

- Michael Gallagher, Doochary

- Late Frank Sweeney, Dublin and Annagry

- Sr Helena Doherty Strabane and Culdaff

- Joseph Rowley, Donegal town

- Bridget Temple, Stranorlar

- Ronnie O'Brien, Kilmacrennan

- Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, and Cloghan

- Kathleen Kelly, Letterkenny

- Catherine Murphy, Letterkenny and Waterford

Joseph (Joe) Rowley, Drumlonagher, Donegal town, retired Garda

The peaceful death at his home, has taken place of Joseph (Joe) Rowley, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town, retired Garda.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Donegal town at 10am on Tuesday which will be streamed on the Online Service. Burial in Clar cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no one is allowed to the chapel and the house is strictly private at all times.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Undertakers.

Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at at her home of Bridget Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Office 2, Mill Row, Donegal town, or any family member. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 10am via the Parish Webcam, MCN Media, Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Ronnie O’Brien, Ballykerran, Kilmacrennan.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed from St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 10am on Tuesday.

Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home of Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan. Annie was the mother of Teresa Gallagher, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Ann Derry, Cloghan. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.





Catherine Murphy (née McHugh), Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford and Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Padre Pio Rest Home Cappoquin of Catherine Murphy (née McHugh), Beannacht, Gorteen, Ring, Waterford / Knockanore, Waterford and Letterkenny.

Catherine was the loving wife of the late James Murphy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, Seamus, Sean, Kevin and Brendan, daughters Margaret, Bernadette Molloy, Catherine and Veronica, brother Liam, sisters Phyllis and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Catherine's Funeral will take place privately.

Due to Government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.

Bridie Diver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Bridie Diver, An Charraic, Gaoth Dobhair and Gleann Cholm Cille. Sadly missed by her sons, Micheál, Seán, Patrick, Hughbert and Martin, her daughters; Marion, Bernadette and Patricia, her grandchildren and all her extended family (Predeceased by her daughter Mary).

Burial will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) in Magheragallon Cemetery however due to government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only. The funeral mass can be viewed on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am. The Rosary can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page tonight (Monday) at 9pm.

Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary.

Due to Government & HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.

Sr Helena Doherty, Strabane and Culdaff

The death has taken place April 26th 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sr. Helena Doherty St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Culdaff.

Much loved sister of Denis, Mary Teresa (Cunningham), George, Una and the late Kathleen, John, Colette (Doherty), Frances, Patrick, Seamus and Suzanne Townsend.

Removal from Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Monday (April 27th) at 5p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill, Derry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (April 28th) at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, extended family circle, the Sisters of Mercy, Strabane and the Sisters of Mercy, the Northern Province.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Daleview House Nursing Home Residents` Comfort Fund In accordance with current guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the FUNERAL will be PRIVATE to FAMILY ONLY PLEASE. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thornhill Parish-Facebook.

Frank Sweeney, Dublin and Annagry

The death had taken place of Frank Sweeney, late of Edmondstown, Dublin 16 and Annagry, Co. Donegal. Passed away peacefully on the 26th of April 2020, in his sleep, at home in Dublin.

Beloved husband of Celia, darling dad of Aisling, Gráinne and Shane, father-in-law of Liam and Kev, treasured granddad to his heartbroken grandchildren, David, Grace, Ava, Callum, Caoimhe and Rian. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen and Brenda, brother Gene and in-laws, Donncadh, John and Margaret, sisters-in-law Margaret and Annie, nieces, nephews, his many cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions, Frank’s funeral will be held in private. All enquiries to Larry Massey Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.