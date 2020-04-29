Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, April 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen McGlinchey, Laghey

- Michael Maguire, Ballybofey

- George Morrow, Ballintra

- Edmund Blair, Cornwall and Convoy

- Mary McEleney, Buncrana

- Michael Gallagher, Doochary

Kathleen McGlinchey, Rathneeny Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McGlinchey, Rathneeny Barr, Laghey. Non-Covid related.

Funeral Mass will be available online from St Patrick's Church,Ballyshannon on Church Services.TV, on Thursday at 9.30am.

In accordance with current government regulations, burial will be private to family.

Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred of Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey.

He was the beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Thomas, John and Fiona, cherished brother of Bridie, Mary and the late Fr. John and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughter in law Ciara, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, May 1, at 10am on Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

George Morrow, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of George Morrow, Pullinareny, Ballintra. Non-Covid related.

Funeral Service in Drumholme Graveyard on Wednesday at 2pm will be private in accordance with current government guidelines.

Edmund Blair, Convoy

The death has taken place in Old Roslyon Manor Nursing Home, St Blazey, Par, Cornwall, England of Robert Edmund Blair and formely of Corradooey, Convoy.

Prayers, and burial in the family plot at the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ballyboe, Convoy on Thursday, April 30.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is strictly private.

Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Mary McEleney, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House Fahan of Mary McEleney, Cahir O’Doherty Avenue, Buncrana.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill can be viewed on the parish website.

Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.



