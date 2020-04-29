Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Eileen Friel, nee Dorrian, Ballymagowan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Eileen Friel, nee Dorrian, Ballymagowan, Fanad.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre Patients' Comfort Fund, Fanad.

Enquiries to Eamon Scott Funeral Director, Fanad on 086 1632233.

Michael Conway Dobbs, Milford



The death has taken place of Michael Conway Dobbs, aged 95 years.

Michael was born in Malawi, Africa and was brought up in Omagh. He spent many years in the Royal Navy before becoming a patent attorney and then a solicitor in England, finally retiring happily to Milford in Donegal with his wife Corinne.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Breid Doherty, Clooncarney, Trentagh

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Breid Doherty, Clooncarney, Trentagh.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 1 at 12 noon can be viewed via St. Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Day Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o McCafferty Funeral Directors, Termon or any family member.

Sally O'Neill (Sally Maggie Mhanus), Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred at her home in Gortahork of Sally O'Neill (Sally Maggie Mhanus), Baltoney, Gortahork.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11am on Friday, May 1 and may be viewed online via mcnmedia.tv Gortahork or via Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork facebook page.



Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Kathleen McGlinchey, Rathneeny Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McGlinchey, Rathneeny Barr, Laghey. Non-Covid related.

Funeral Mass will be available online from St Patrick's Church,Ballyshannon on Church Services.TV, on Thursday at 9.30am.

In accordance with current government regulations, burial will be private to family.

Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey.

He was the beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Thomas, John and Fiona, cherished brother of Bridie, Mary and the late Fr. John and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughter in law Ciara, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, May 1, at 10am on Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

Edmund Blair, Convoy

The death has taken place in Old Roslyon Manor Nursing Home, St Blazey, Par, Cornwall, England of Robert Edmund Blair and formely of Corradooey, Convoy.

Prayers, and burial in the family plot at the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ballyboe, Convoy on Thursday, April 30.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is strictly private.

Enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Mary McEleney, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House Fahan of Mary McEleney, Cahir O’Doherty Avenue, Buncrana.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill can be viewed on the parish website.

Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.



