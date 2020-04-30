Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, April 30

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peggy Downey, Laghey

- Rose Gallagher, Malin 

- John McDermott, formerly of Moville

- Eileen Friel, Fanad

- Michael Conway Dobbs, Milford 

- Breid Doherty, Trentagh

- Sally O'Neill, Gortahork 

- Michael Maguire, Ballybofey 

Peggy Downey (nee McGrory),  20 An Lagan Gorm, Laghey 

The death has occurred at her home of Peggy Downey (nee McGrory), 20 An Lagan Gorm, Laghey.

Non covid-related.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake is for family only please. 

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9.30am which can be live streamed on church services.tv\ballyshannon.  Burial afterwards in St Bridget’s Cemetery, Ballintra. Funeral private to family please.  

Rose Gallagher, nee McGonagle, Francistown, Malin and formerly New York 

The death has taken place of Rose Gallagher, nee McGonagle, Francistown, Malin and formerly New York.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the burial is strictly private to family only.

Burial to take place on Friday, May 1 at 11am in St. Mary's Graveyard, Lagg, Malin.

John McDermott, formerly of Terryrone and Bregdaghglen, Moville

The death has taken place in Kent, England of John Mc Dermott, formerly of Terryrone and Bregdaghglen, Moville.

John was a brother of Patsy Mc Dermott, Bregdaghglen, Moville.

A memorial Mass in celebration of John's life will be held at a later date in Ballincrea.

  

 

Eileen Friel, nee Dorrian, Ballymagowan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Eileen Friel, nee Dorrian, Ballymagowan, Fanad.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre Patients' Comfort Fund, Fanad.

Enquiries to Eamon Scott Funeral Director, Fanad on 086 1632233.

 
 
Michael Conway Dobbs, Milford 

The death has taken place of Michael Conway Dobbs, aged 95 years.

Michael was born in Malawi, Africa and was brought up in Omagh. He spent many years in the Royal Navy before becoming a patent attorney and then a solicitor in England, finally retiring happily to Milford in Donegal with his wife Corinne.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only. 

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later. 

Breid Doherty, Clooncarney, Trentagh

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Breid Doherty, Clooncarney, Trentagh.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 1 at 12 noon can be viewed via St. Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Day Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o McCafferty Funeral Directors, Termon or any family member. 

Sally O'Neill (Sally Maggie Mhanus), Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred at her home in Gortahork of Sally O'Neill (Sally Maggie Mhanus), Baltoney, Gortahork.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11am on Friday, May 1 and may be viewed online via mcnmedia.tv Gortahork or via Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork facebook page.
 
Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
 
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.  

Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey 

The sudden death has occurred of Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey.

He was the beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Thomas, John and Fiona, cherished brother of Bridie, Mary and the late Fr. John and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughter in law Ciara, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends. 

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, May 1, at 10am on Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. 

  

 
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

