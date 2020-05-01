Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, May 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Nancy McLaughlin, Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy McLaughlin, Bunaman, Annagry.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Funeral can be viewedon line at St. Columba’s Church, Acres on Saturday at 11am.

Rita Hunter, 3 Mulroy View, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Rita Hunter, 3 Mulroy View, Carrigart

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Funeral Mass can viewed on Saturday, May 2 at 11am via the Mevagh Parish Facebook page with burial in Doe Cemetery.

Deenie Regina Roughan, Banyul, Glencar Road, Letterkenny nee McDowell, Dublin

The peaceful death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Deenie Regina Roughan, Banyul, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, nee McDowell, Dublin.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and cremation in Lakelands, Cavan are strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Margaret Christine Tina O'Donnell (nee Curley) of Chapel Strand, Arranmore Island, and formerly Easkey, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Margaret Christine Tina O'Donnell (nee Curley) of Chapel Strand, Arranmore Island, and formerly of Easkey, Co. Sligo.

Funeral Requiem Mass will take place in St. James`s Church,Easkey on Saturday at 11am, followed by removal to her residence on Arranmore Island arriving for the 3.30pm ferry.

Burial will take place on Monday on Arranmore Island at 12 noon. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday morning from St. James`s Church, Easkey on churchtv.ie

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, Margaret's funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a later date.

Peggy Downey (nee McGrory), 20 An Lagan Gorm, Laghey

The death has occurred at her home of Peggy Downey (nee McGrory), 20 An Lagan Gorm, Laghey.

Non covid-related.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake is for family only please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9.30am which can be live streamed on church services.tv\ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in St Bridget’s Cemetery, Ballintra. Funeral private to family please.



Rose Gallagher, nee McGonagle, Francistown, Malin and formerly New York

The death has taken place of Rose Gallagher, nee McGonagle, Francistown, Malin and formerly New York.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the burial is strictly private to family only.

Burial to take place on Friday, May 1 at 11am in St. Mary's Graveyard, Lagg, Malin.

John McDermott, formerly of Terryrone and Bregdaghglen, Moville

The death has taken place in Kent, England of John Mc Dermott, formerly of Terryrone and Bregdaghglen, Moville.

John was a brother of Patsy Mc Dermott, Bregdaghglen, Moville.

A memorial Mass in celebration of John's life will be held at a later date in Ballincrea.



Breid Doherty, Clooncarney, Trentagh

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Breid Doherty, Clooncarney, Trentagh.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 1 at 12 noon can be viewed via St. Columba’s Church, Termon Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Day Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o McCafferty Funeral Directors, Termon or any family member.

Sally O'Neill (Sally Maggie Mhanus), Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred at her home in Gortahork of Sally O'Neill (Sally Maggie Mhanus), Baltoney, Gortahork.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11am on Friday, May 1 and may be viewed online via mcnmedia.tv Gortahork or via Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork facebook page.



Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Michael Maguire, Liskerran, Ballybofey.

He was the beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Thomas, John and Fiona, cherished brother of Bridie, Mary and the late Fr. John and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughter in law Ciara, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, May 1, at 10am on Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

