Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, May 2

May they rest in peace

Death notices for donegal for Sunday morning, November 24

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Biddy MacArthur, Dunfanaghy

- Kathleen McShane, Letterkenny

- Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of Greencastle and Limerick city

- Thomas Gallagher, England, and formerly Carrigart

- Nancy McLaughlin, Annagry

- Rita Hunter, Convoy 

- Deenie Regina Roughan, Letterkenny  

- Margaret Christine Tina O'Donnell  Arranmore Island 

===

Biddy MacArthur, Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Biddy MacArthur, Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

In accordance with HSE and Governement guidelines, wake and funeral are for family only.

Burial to take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballymore on Sunday, May 3 at 12 noon.

===

Kathleen McShane, nee Doherty, No. 17 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The death took place, peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 30, of Kathleen McShane, nee Doherty, No. 17 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Church of the Irish Martyres Facebook page at 12 noon on Saturday.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

===

Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of Greencastle; and The Cross, Coonagh East, Ennis Road, Limerick city

The peaceful death has taken place at the Ennis Road Care Facility of Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of Greencastle and The Cross, Coonagh East, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Oliveria's passing is deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Shaun and Damian, daughter Kerry, grandchildren Coarie, Kelvin, Holly and Ryan, great-grandson Ashley, daughter-in-law Rebecca, brothers Hubert and Tony, the extended Reynolds and Mescall families and many friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

===

Thomas Gallagher, Bolton, England and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

The death took place on Monday, April 27 of Thomas Gallagher, Bolton, England and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

Funeral will take place in Overdale Cremetoriam in Bolton, England on Tuesday, May 5 at 1.45pm.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Eileen Gallagher, and is also survived by sons Paul and Aidan, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his four brothers and one sister. 

===

Nancy McLaughlin, Bunaman, Annagry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nancy McLaughlin, Bunaman, Annagry.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Funeral can be viewed on line at St. Columba’s Church, Acres on Saturday at 11am.

===

Rita Hunter, 3 Mulroy View, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Rita Hunter, 3 Mulroy View, Carrigart

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Funeral Mass can viewed on Saturday, May 2 at 11am via the Mevagh Parish Facebook page with burial in Doe Cemetery.

===

Deenie Regina Roughan, Banyul, Glencar Road, Letterkenny nee McDowell, Dublin

The peaceful death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Deenie Regina Roughan, Banyul, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, nee McDowell, Dublin.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and cremation in Lakelands, Cavan are strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

===

Margaret Christine Tina O'Donnell (nee Curley) of Chapel Strand, Arranmore Island, and formerly  Easkey, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Margaret Christine Tina O'Donnell (nee Curley) of Chapel Strand, Arranmore Island, and formerly of Easkey, Co. Sligo.

Funeral Requiem Mass will take place in St. James`s Church,Easkey on Saturday at 11am, followed by removal to her residence on Arranmore Island arriving for the 3.30pm ferry.

Burial will take place on Monday on Arranmore Island at 12 noon. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday morning from St. James`s Church, Easkey on churchtv.ie

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, Margaret's funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a later date.

