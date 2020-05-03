Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning May 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Martin Bogan, Castlefin

- Rosemary Moran, Dublin and Falcarragh

- Jason McDaid, Killeter, and Castlefinn

- Primrose Wilson, Raphoe

- Séamus Gallagher, Gortahork

- Patricia Grant, Clonmany

- Biddy MacArthur, Dunfanaghy

- Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of Greencastle and Limerick city

- Thomas Gallagher, England, and formerly Carrigart

Martin Bogan, Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death has occurred peacefully at his home after a short illness of Martin Bogan, Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Private Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning in St Mary's Church, Castlefin.

In compliance with current guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to immediate family only, please.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Rosemary Moran (née Sharkey), Greenhills, Dublin and Falcarragh

The peaceful death has taken place at the Marlay Nursing Home after a long illness of Rosemary Moran (née Sharkey), Greenhills, Dublin and Falcarragh.

In keeping with government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but who cannot due to current restrictions, are invited to view Rosemary’s funeral online on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

Rosemary’s funeral cortege will pass her home at approximately 12.15 pm on Tuesday.

A commemoration of Rosemary’s life will take place when government restrictions have been lifted. Family flowers only please. Donations to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland would be appreciated.

Jason McDaid, 37 Crilly Park, Killeter and formerly of 17 Hillhead, Castlefinn

The sudden death has occurred of Jason McDaid, 37 Crilly Park, Killeter and formerly of 17 Hillhead, Castlefinn.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Pieta House c/o Kennedy’s Undertakers, Castlefinn or any family member.

Primrose Wilson, nee Rutherford, Drumaney, Raphoe

The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Primrose Wilson, nee Rutherford, Drumaney, Raphoe.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Séamus Gallagher, (Séamus Hughie John), Baltoney, Gortahork

The sudden and unexpected death has occurred at his home of Séamus Gallagher, (Séamus Hughie John), Baltoney, Gortahork.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Further enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork, 087 8585741, 086 3826510.

Patricia Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Unit, Lisfannon of Patricia Grant, Cleagh, Clonmany.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany on 0860736402.

Biddy MacArthur, Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Biddy MacArthur, Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

In accordance with HSE and Governement guidelines, wake and funeral are for family only.

Burial to take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballymore on Sunday at 12 noon.

Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of Greencastle; and The Cross, Coonagh East, Ennis Road, Limerick city

The peaceful death has taken place at the Ennis Road Care Facility of Oliveria Mescall (née Reynolds), late of Greencastle and The Cross, Coonagh East, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family.

Thomas Gallagher, Bolton, England and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Thomas Gallagher, Bolton, England and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

Funeral will take place in Overdale Cremetoriam in Bolton, England on Tuesday at 1.45pm.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Eileen Gallagher, and is also survived by sons Paul and Aidan, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his four brothers and one sister.

