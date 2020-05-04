Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, May 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus McGinley, Townparks, Raphoe



The sudden death has occurrred at his home of Seamus McGinley (aged 54), Townparks, Raphoe.

Deeply regretted by his brothers and sister, Martin (Ramelton), Mary Kinsella (Letterkenny) and Eugene (Raphoe) and their families and extended families and friends.

Seamus was predeceased by his parents Seamus and Kathleen and brother Enda.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Patrick McIntyre, 447 Milltown, Convoy, and formerly Rossgier, Lifford

The death has taken place of Patrick McIntyre, 447 Milltown, Convoy and formerly Rossgier, Lifford.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal branch, c/o any family member or Terrence McClintock Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Margaret Smith (née Baldrick), Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare and Buncrana

The death has taken place of Margaret Smith (née Baldrick), Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare and late of Stragill, Buncrana.

She died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Larchfield Nursing Home.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Eibhlín, sons Michael, Liam and Brian, daughter-in-law Caroline, granddaughter Aoibhainn, grandson Rory, brothers Johnny and James, sisters Nancy, Eileen, Matilda, Kathleen R.I.P., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

The Funeral Mass for Margaret will be live-streamed on Tuesday at 1pm on St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge Parish webcam.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A memorial Mass for Margaret will be held at a later date.

Annie Wymbs, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Annie Wymbs, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Due to the current Government advice regarding Covid-19, the house and funeral Mass will be private.

A Memorial Mass to commemorate Annie’s life will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to convey their sympathies may do so at a later date.

David Bredin, Coventry, England, and formerly of Cooley, Moville

The death has taken place in Coventry, England of David Bredin, formerly of Cooley, Moville.

David was the brother of Joe and Sammy and the late Jack and Robert.

Funeral service to take place in England on a date to be confirmed.

Bill Monagle, Donegard, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of Bill Monagle, Donegard, Malin Head.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, house and funeral are restricted to immediate family only please.

Martin Bogan, Grahamsland, Castlefinn

The death has occurred peacefully at his home after a short illness of Martin Bogan, Grahamsland, Castlefinn.



Private Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning in St Mary's Church, Castlefinn.

In compliance with current guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to immediate family only, please.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Rosemary Moran (née Sharkey), Greenhills, Dublin and Falcarragh

The peaceful death has taken place at the Marlay Nursing Home after a long illness of Rosemary Moran (née Sharkey), Greenhills, Dublin and Falcarragh.

In keeping with government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but who cannot due to current restrictions, are invited to view Rosemary’s funeral online on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

Rosemary’s funeral cortege will pass her home at approximately 12.15 pm on Tuesday.

A commemoration of Rosemary’s life will take place when government restrictions have been lifted. Family flowers only please. Donations to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland would be appreciated.

Séamus Gallagher, (Séamus Hughie John), Baltoney, Gortahork

The sudden and unexpected death has occurred at his home of Séamus Gallagher, (Séamus Hughie John), Baltoney, Gortahork.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Further enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork, 087 8585741, 086 3826510.

Thomas Gallagher, Bolton, England and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Thomas Gallagher, Bolton, England and formerly of Claggan, Carrigart

Funeral will take place in Overdale Cremetoriam in Bolton, England on Tuesday at 1.45pm.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Eileen Gallagher, and is also survived by sons Paul and Aidan, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his four brothers and one sister.

