Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bridgend

- Michael Cassidy, Kildare and Donegal

- Michael Teague, Pettigo

- Patricia Thomas, Donegal town

- Seamus McGinley, Raphoe

- Patrick McIntyre, Convoy and formerly Lifford

- Annie Wymbs, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private and for immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via Burt Fahan and Inch Facebook Page.



Michael Cassidy, Hillview, Clane, Kildare / Donegal

The death has taken place of Michael Cassidy, Hillview, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Meenadreen, Co. Donegal.

He died peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Michael was the beloved husband of the late Teresa, deeply regretted by his loving sister Josie Tobin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

Michael's funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by going to www.claneparish.com.

Michael Teague, Lough Derg Road, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Michael Teague, formerly of Pettigo, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy.



He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary, and by his sister Brid O’Donnell. Michael will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen Campbell, Sr. Susan Evangelist, Rosaleen Lilley, Theresa Gallagher, Josephine Harvey, Veronica Brady and Angela O’Malley, and by his brothers Noel, Gerald and Pauric.



Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, sisters-in law, brothers-in law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and many friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place in Lettercran Church on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Mary’s Meals, c/o Eamonn Kelly, Raphoe.

Patricia Thomas, Main Street, Donegal town

The death has occurred at her home of Patricia Thomas, Main Street, Donegal town.

Non Covid-related. Due to current government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Donegal Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o George Irwin Funeral Directors.



Seamus McGinley, Townparks, Raphoe

The sudden death has occurrred at his home of Seamus McGinley (aged 54), Townparks, Raphoe.

Deeply regretted by his brothers and sister, Martin (Ramelton), Mary Kinsella (Letterkenny) and Eugene (Raphoe) and their families and extended families and friends.



Seamus was predeceased by his parents Seamus and Kathleen and brother Enda.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Remains reposing on Wednesday, May 6 at Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe with prayers at 3pm. Burial afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Patrick McIntyre, 447 Milltown, Convoy, and formerly Rossgier, Lifford

The death has taken place of Patrick McIntyre, 447 Milltown, Convoy and formerly Rossgier, Lifford.

In compliance with current HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal branch, c/o any family member or Terrence McClintock Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Annie Wymbs, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Annie Wymbs, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Due to the current Government advice regarding Covid-19, the house and funeral Mass will be private.

A Memorial Mass to commemorate Annie’s life will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to convey their sympathies may do so at a later date.

