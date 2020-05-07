Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, May 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Richard Page, Bundoran

- Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

- Geraldine Gill, Buncrana and Dublin

- Mary Farren, Carndonagh

- Kathleen McCarron, Clydebank and formerly Moville

- Susan Havlin, Redcastle

- Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh

- Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen

- Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bridgend

- Michael Cassidy, Kildare and Donegal

- Patricia Thomas, Donegal town

===

Richard Page, Dinglei Coush, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Richard Page, Dinglei Coush, Bundoran and late of Page's Cafe, Main St., Bundoran.

He died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday, May 6 (non Covid-related).

Richard was the beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Kenneth and the Late Tony. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Caoimhe, Jemma, Kieran and Declan, great grandchildren Lucy and Regan and all the Page and Quinn family, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Thursday, for private family funeral Mass, followed by private burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to the Government and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings the funeral Mass and burial are strictly private please.

Funeral cortege will arrive at the West End of Bundoran on Thursday at approximately 12.10pm travelling up through Main St., East End, and Finner Rd Roundabout, Bundoran.

Please respect social distancing while cortege passes through. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time.

===

Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at his home of Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair.

He is sadly missed by his wife Kitty, his daughters Marie, Treasa and Brídín, his sons Ciarán and Pádraig, his five sisters and extended family. He was predeceased by his son Josie in 1984.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm on Friday.

Rosary can be viewed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page tonight at 9pm.

===

Geraldine Gill, 3 Lisowen Court, Buncrana and Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Gill, 3 Lisowen Court, Buncrana, and formerly of 49 Walsh Rd, Drumcondra, Dublin.

Geraldine was the loving daughter of the late Honoria and John Gill R.I.P. and dear sister of Helen, Brida, Michael and Peter. She will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Funeral and wake are strictly private due to Government and HSE guidelines.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website at 10am on Friday.

===

Mary Farren, Malin Street, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Farren, Malin Street, Carndonagh.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Remains are reposing at her late residence, and are strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday at 11am on Carnmasslive.com

===

Kathleen McCarron, Clydebank, Scotland and formerly of Cooley, Moville

The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen McCarron, nee Faulkner, at her home in Clydebank, Scotland.

Kathleen was formerly from Cooley, Moville.

===

Susan Havlin, Castlecarey, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Susan Havlin, Castlecarey, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 8 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private for family only.

===

Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Ridgeway Drive, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal

The death has occured at Altnagelvin Hospital of Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Ridgeway Drive, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

===

Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only please.

Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live on the Donegal Town Presbyterian Church Facebook Page on Friday at 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church Building Fund or the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

===

Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private and for immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via Burt Fahan and Inch Facebook Page.

===

Michael Cassidy, Hillview, Clane, Kildare / Donegal

The death has taken place of Michael Cassidy, Hillview, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Meenadreen, Co. Donegal.

He died peacefully at Naas Hospital.

Michael was the beloved husband of the late Teresa, deeply regretted by his loving sister Josie Tobin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place.

Michael's funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by going to www.claneparish.com.

===

Patricia Thomas, Main Street, Donegal town

The death has occurred at her home of Patricia Thomas, Main Street, Donegal town.

Non Covid-related. Due to current government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Donegal Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o George Irwin Funeral Directors.