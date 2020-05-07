Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- James Coyle, Gaeltex Drive, Letterkenny

- Brendan Walls, Moville

- Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

- Geraldine Gill, Buncrana and Dublin

- Kathleen McCarron, Clydebank and formerly Moville

- Susan Havlin, Redcastle

- Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh

- Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen

- Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bridgend

- Patricia Thomas, Donegal town

James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred as a result of an accident of James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown Letterkenny.

In compliance with the HSE and Government restictions the wake and funeral is for family only.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 9 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

James’ funeral Mass can be viewed on the St. Eunan’s Cathedral Webcab.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Conn McDaid and Sons.

Brendan Walls, Summerhill, Moville

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Brendan Walls, Summerhill, Moville.

Funeral requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family.

Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at his home of Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair.

He is sadly missed by his wife Kitty, his daughters Marie, Treasa and Brídín, his sons Ciarán and Pádraig, his five sisters and extended family. He was predeceased by his son Josie in 1984.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm on Friday.

Geraldine Gill, 3 Lisowen Court, Buncrana and Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Gill, 3 Lisowen Court, Buncrana, and formerly of 49 Walsh Rd, Drumcondra, Dublin.

Geraldine was the loving daughter of the late Honoria and John Gill R.I.P. and dear sister of Helen, Brida, Michael and Peter. She will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Funeral and wake are strictly private due to Government and HSE guidelines.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website at 10am on Friday.

Kathleen McCarron, Clydebank, Scotland and formerly of Cooley, Moville

The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen McCarron, nee Faulkner, at her home in Clydebank, Scotland.

Kathleen was formerly from Cooley, Moville.

Susan Havlin, Castlecarey, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Susan Havlin, Castlecarey, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 8 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private for family only.

Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Ridgeway Drive, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal

The death has occured at Altnagelvin Hospital of Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Ridgeway Drive, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only please.

Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live on the Donegal Town Presbyterian Church Facebook Page on Friday at 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church Building Fund or the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private and for immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via Burt Fahan and Inch Facebook Page.

Patricia Thomas, Main Street, Donegal town

The death has occurred at her home of Patricia Thomas, Main Street, Donegal town.

Non Covid-related. Due to current government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Donegal Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o George Irwin Funeral Directors.

