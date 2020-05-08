Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, May 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Very Rev Fr Hugh Sweeney PP Glenswilly

- Muriel Kelly, Letterkenny

- Margaret Rabbett, Burnfoot

- James Coyle, Gaeltex Drive, Letterkenny

- Aidan Gallagher, Ballybofey

- Brendan Walls, Moville

- Frances Peoples, Kilmacrennan

- Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

- Geraldine Gill, Buncrana and Dublin

- Kathleen McCarron, Clydebank and formerly Moville

- Susan Havlin, Redcastle

- Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh

- Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen

- Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bridgend

Very Reverend Fr Hugh Sweeney, Parish Priest Glenswilly and originally from Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred at his home in Killult, Falcarragh of Very Reverend Fr Hugh Sweeney Parish Priest Glenswilly and originally from Falcarragh.

Fr Sweeney's remains will repose at his home in Killult tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night. Rosary will be said both nights in Christ the King Church Gortahork and may be viewed online.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St Finian's Church,Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on facebook @falcarraghparish.

Due to current HSE and Government restrictions the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Muriel Kelly, nee McGinley, College Farm, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Muriel Kelly. nee McGinley, College Farm, Letterkenny (aged 92).

Muriel was the beloved wife of the late Charlie Kelly. Deeply regretted by her children Rosemary (Cashel) Marianne (Dunfanaghy), Karl (New York), Dermot (Letterkenny), Aideen (Cork), Brian (Portmarnock), Maeve (Dublin) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Ann Donohue (Longford) brothers Desmond (London), Joe (Capetown) and Niall (Churchill Letterkenny), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by brothers Patrick and Brian.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from the streaming service of St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Saturday at 1pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the local St. Vincent De Paul Society c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Margaret Rabbett, Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Rabbett, Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass and burial are for immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Buncrana Community Hospital Patients' Comfort fund c/o any family member.

Margaret’s requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Burt, Fahan and Inch Facebook page.

James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred as a result of an accident of James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown Letterkenny.

In compliance with the HSE and Government restictions the wake and funeral is for family only.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 9 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

James’ funeral Mass can be viewed on the St. Eunan’s Cathedral Webcam.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Conn McDaid and Sons.

Aidan Gallagher, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Aidan Gallagher, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Sunday, May 10 at 11am on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

Brendan Walls, Summerhill, Moville

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Brendan Walls, Summerhill, Moville.

Funeral requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family.

Frances Peoples, Tawney Middle, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place of Frances Peoples, Tawney Middle, Kilmacrennan.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Leitir Sunday school c/o any family member.

Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place at his home of Pádraig Pheadair Ó Gallachóir, An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair.

He is sadly missed by his wife Kitty, his daughters Marie, Treasa and Brídín, his sons Ciarán and Pádraig, his five sisters and extended family. He was predeceased by his son Josie in 1984.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm on Friday.

Geraldine Gill, 3 Lisowen Court, Buncrana and Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Gill, 3 Lisowen Court, Buncrana, and formerly of 49 Walsh Rd, Drumcondra, Dublin.

Geraldine was the loving daughter of the late Honoria and John Gill R.I.P. and dear sister of Helen, Brida, Michael and Peter. She will also be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Funeral and wake are strictly private due to Government and HSE guidelines.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website at 10am on Friday.

Kathleen McCarron, Clydebank, Scotland and formerly of Cooley, Moville

The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen McCarron, nee Faulkner, at her home in Clydebank, Scotland.

Kathleen was formerly from Cooley, Moville.

Susan Havlin, Castlecarey, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Susan Havlin, Castlecarey, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 8 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private for family only.

Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Ridgeway Drive, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal

The death has occured at Altnagelvin Hospital of Denis Thomas McLaughlin, Ridgeway Drive, Derry, formerly of Ballysallagh, Co. Donegal.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only.

Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Robert Roulston Davis, Cloughroe Stud, Drumkeen.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only please.

Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live on the Donegal Town Presbyterian Church Facebook Page on Friday at 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church Building Fund or the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Bridget Mary O’Neill, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is strictly private and for immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via Burt Fahan and Inch Facebook Page.

