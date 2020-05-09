Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, May 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hugh McDaid, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Patsy McGinty, Tomduff, Cloghan

- Sebastian Kulawiak, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

- Emily Patterson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

- Thomas Doherty, Buncrana

- Vera Quigley, Ture, Muff

- Very Rev Fr Hugh Sweeney PP Glenswilly

- Muriel Kelly, Letterkenny

- Margaret Rabbett, Burnfoot

- James Coyle, Gaeltex Drive, Letterkenny

- Aidan Gallagher, Ballybofey

- Brendan Walls, Moville

- Frances Peoples, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Hugh McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Patsy McGinty, Tomduff, Cloghan.

Due to current government and HSE restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Glenfin Parish Webcam at 12 noon on Sunday.

The death has taken place of Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the family home is strictly private.

The peaceful death has taken place at Aras Ui Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Emily Patterson, formerly of Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Emily was the loving mother of Robert, mother-in-law of Carolyn and grandmother of Claire and Anna.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Burial at Leiter Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 3pm.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred at his home of Thomas Doherty (The Miller), 26A Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private for immediate family please.

Thomas’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the Buncrana Parish Facebook page on Sunday at 11am.

The death has taken place at Beachhill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Vera Quigley, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

The sudden death has occurred at his home in Killult, Falcarragh of Very Reverend Fr Hugh Sweeney Parish Priest Glenswilly and originally from Falcarragh.

Fr Sweeney's remains will repose at his home in Killult tonight (Saturday). Rosary will be said this evening in Christ the King Church Gortahork and may be viewed online.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on facebook @falcarraghparish.

Due to current HSE and Government restrictions the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

The death has occurred peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Muriel Kelly. nee McGinley, College Farm Road, Letterkenny (aged 92).

Muriel was the beloved wife of the late Charlie Kelly. Deeply regretted by her children Rosemary (Cashel) Marianne (Dunfanaghy), Karl (New York), Dermot (Letterkenny), Aideen (Cork), Brian (Portmarnock), Maeve (Dublin) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Ann Donohue (Longford) brothers Desmond (London), Joe (Capetown) and Niall (Churchill, Letterkenny), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by brothers Patrick and Brian.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from the streaming service of St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Saturday at 1pm.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the local St. Vincent De Paul Society c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Rabbett, Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass and burial are for immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Buncrana Community Hospital Patients' Comfort fund c/o any family member.

Margaret’s requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Burt, Fahan and Inch Facebook page.

The sudden death has occurred as a result of an accident of James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown Letterkenny.

In compliance with the HSE and Government restictions the wake and funeral is for family only.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 9 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

James’ funeral Mass can be viewed on the St. Eunan’s Cathedral Webcam.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Conn McDaid and Sons.

The death has taken place of Aidan Gallagher, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Sunday, May 10 at 11am on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Brendan Walls, Summerhill, Moville.

Funeral requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family.

The peaceful death has taken place of Frances Peoples, Tawney Middle, Kilmacrennan.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Leitir Sunday school c/o any family member.

