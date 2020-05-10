Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, May 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret McGloin, Ballyshannon

- Rita Feely, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Robert Moore, Creeslough

- Hugh McDaid, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Patsy McGinty, Tomduff, Cloghan

- Sebastian Kulawiak, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

- Emily Patterson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

- Thomas Doherty, Buncrana

- Vera Quigley, Ture, Muff

- Very Rev Fr Hugh Sweeney PP Glenswilly

- Aidan Gallagher, Ballybofey

Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at the North West Hospice of Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and formerly Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim.

The house and funeral are private please.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.

Rita Feely (nee McDevitt), New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Cumrick, Fintown

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Feely (nee McDevitt), New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Cumrick, Fintown.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and cremation in Lakelands Cavan will be strictly private to family only please.

Rita’s funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Monday, May 11 on St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny streaming service.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Hematology Services, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Robert Moore, Cashel, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Robert Moore, Cashel, Creeslough.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to MS Ireland c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough

Hugh McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugh McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Patsy McGinty, Tomduff, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Patsy McGinty, Tomduff, Cloghan.

Due to current government and HSE restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Glenfin Parish Webcam at 12 noon on Sunday.

Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the family home is strictly private.

Emily Patterson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place at Aras Ui Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Emily Patterson, formerly of Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Emily was the loving mother of Robert, mother-in-law of Carolyn and grandmother of Claire and Anna.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Burial at Leiter Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 3pm.

Family flowers only please.

Thomas Doherty (The Miller), 26A Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his home of Thomas Doherty (The Miller), 26A Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private for immediate family please.

Thomas’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the Buncrana Parish Facebook page on Sunday at 11am.

Vera Quigley, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Beachhill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Vera Quigley, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Very Reverend Fr Hugh Sweeney, Parish Priest Glenswilly and originally from Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred at his home in Killult, Falcarragh of Very Reverend Fr Hugh Sweeney Parish Priest Glenswilly and originally from Falcarragh.

Fr Sweeney's remains will repose at his home in Killult tonight (Saturday). Rosary will be said this evening in Christ the King Church Gortahork and may be viewed online.

Removal from there on Sunday going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on facebook @falcarraghparish.

Due to current HSE and Government restrictions the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Aidan Gallagher, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Aidan Gallagher, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Sunday, May 10 at 11am on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar Webcam.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.