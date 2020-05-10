Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Bell, Ballybofey

- Jean Manning, Ballyshannon and Ballintra

- Michelle McNeill-Kelly, Downings

- Margaret McGloin, Ballyshannon

- Rita Feely, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- Robert Moore, Creeslough

- Hugh McDaid, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Sebastian Kulawiak, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

Margaret Bell, 11 Blackrock, Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness of Margaret Bell, 11 Blackrock, Ballybofey.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Gerard and much loved mother of Geraldine, David, Stephen and Sharon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, Funeral Mass and cremation will be strictly private to the immediate family only.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar - Webcam on Wednesday (May 13) at 10am. Private cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

Jean Manning (née Boyle), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Jean Manning (née Boyle), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and late of Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Jean died at Sligo University Hospital, due to a non Covid-19 related illness.

Following government guidelines, the house and funeral shall be private to family members. A celebration of Jean's life will be offered at a later date.

Michelle McNeill-Kelly, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michelle McNeill-Kelly Larganreagh, Downings

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Michelle’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page at 11am on Tuesday, May 12.

Burial immediately afterwards in Umlagh Cemetery, Carrigart.

Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at the North West Hospice of Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and formerly Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim.

The house and funeral are private please.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.



Rita Feely (nee McDevitt), New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Cumrick, Fintown

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rita Feely (nee McDevitt), New Line Road, Letterkenny, formerly Cumrick, Fintown.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and cremation in Lakelands Cavan will be strictly private to family only please.

Rita’s funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on Monday, May 11 on St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny streaming service.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Hematology Services, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Robert Moore, Cashel, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Robert Moore, Cashel, Creeslough.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to MS Ireland c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough

Hugh McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hugh McDaid, 8 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass to be held in St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town at 10am on Thursday, May 14, and can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral and family home are strictly private.

