Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, May 11

The following deaths have taken place:

Siobhán Dolan, Behy, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Siobhán Dolan, Behy, Ballyshannon.

Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, the family home will be private.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am on Wednesday with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard. Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Funeral Mass and burial is private please.

All enquires to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. Telephone 071 98 517 44.

John Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at his home of John Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday going to St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live via the Falcarragh Parish Facebook Page.

In compliance with the Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to the family only.

All enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Katie McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The sudden death has taken place of Katie McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Katie's funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page on Wednesday at 11am.

Rose Connolly, nee McCallion, Admiran, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Rose Connolly, nee McCallion, Admiran, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 1pm on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar webcam.

Annie Gallagher, Stralongford, Drumkeen

The death has occurred at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Annie Gallagher, Stralongford, Drumkeen.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Cathal Diver, Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Cathal Diver, Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny and formerly of England.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Cathal’s funeral Mass can be viewed at 10am on Wednesday on St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny streaming services.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Elisabeth (Ella) McArt, Kevinsfort Heath, Sligo / Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Elisabeth (Ella) McArt, Kevinsfort Heath, Sligo, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Ella was the dear daughter of Kasia and Rory, cherished sister of Evan, Adam and Victoria and granddaughter of Hugh and Brid McArt (Letterkenny) and Janusz and Anna Swirboda (Ballymote). Sadly missed by her parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, uncles, aunt, cousin and extended family.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, Mass of the Angels and burial will be private to family only. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (S.H.O.U.T.) c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay

Margaret Bell, 11 Blackrock, Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness of Margaret Bell, 11 Blackrock, Ballybofey.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Gerard and much loved mother of Geraldine, David, Stephen and Sharon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, Funeral Mass and cremation will be strictly private to the immediate family only.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar - Webcam on Wednesday (May 13) at 10am. Private cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

Jean Manning (née Boyle), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Jean Manning (née Boyle), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and late of Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Jean died at Sligo University Hospital, due to a non Covid-19 related illness.

Following government guidelines, the house and funeral shall be private to family members. A celebration of Jean's life will be offered at a later date.

Michelle McNeill-Kelly, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michelle McNeill-Kelly, Larganreagh, Downings

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Michelle’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page at 11am on Tuesday, May 12.

Burial immediately afterwards in Umlagh Cemetery, Carrigart.

Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at the North West Hospice of Margaret McGloin, 51 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and formerly Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim.

The house and funeral are private please.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.

Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass to be held in St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town at 10am on Thursday, May 14, and can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral and family home are strictly private.

