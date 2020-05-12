Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, May 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen McNulty, Dublin and Kilcar

- Madge (Marjory) Boyle, Crolly

- Michael Farren, Dungloe

- John Shovlin, Killybegs

- Susan Campbell, England and formerly Letterkenny

- Margaret Catherine Hoey, Ballyshannon

- Siobhán Dolan, Ballyshannon

- John Doherty, Falcarragh

- Katie McBride, Downings

- Rose Connolly, Stranorlar

- Annie Gallagher, Drumkeen

- Cathal Diver, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

- Margaret Bell, Ballybofey

- Sebastian Kulawiak, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

Kathleen McNulty (née Raftery), Finglas, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) McNulty (née Raftery), late of Sycamore Road, Finglas; Kilcar, Donegal, and Sigma, McKee Avenue.

Kathleen died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family and the Palliative care team of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

She was the beloved mother of Maighréad and Kealin, and wife of Liam.

Kathleen will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, grandson Ciarán, granddaughter and best pal Eimear, sisters Mary, Josephine, Phyllis, Pauline, Carmel and the late Bernadette, brothers Martin, Leo, Gabriel, Patrick and the late Seán, sons-in-law Colm and Seán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government guidelines.

Madge (Marjory) Boyle, Meencorwick, Crolly



The death has taken place in Glasgow of Madge (Marjory) Boyle (Madge Hannah Bharney) of Meencorwick, Crolly.

She is sadly missed by her sister Mary and predeceased by her brother Jimmy (2009) and by her sister Rose (2017).

Burial will take place in Magheragallon Cemetery on Friday, May 15. However, due to government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie's Funeral Directors Facebook page on Friday morning at 11am.

For those who wish to pay their respects in public, the funeral of Madge Boyle will leave Mín Uí Bhaoill chapel on Friday going towards Magheragallon Cemetery when the funeral Mass comes to a conclusion.

Michael Farren, Meenmore, Dungloe

the deat hhas taken place of Michael (Mick) Farren of Meenmore, Dungloe.

He is remembered with much love and survived by his wife Noirin, his four children Ronan, Fiona, Ailbhe and Bridin, his three grandchildren Kate, Sibeal and Eve, his son-in-law Kenny and his daughter-in-law Allison, as well as his brothers and sisters Eoin, Ann, Sheila, Kay and Hugh.

Burial will be in Maghery graveyard at 2pm on Wednesday, preceded by a cortege from the family home in Meenmore.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and burial are strictly private to family only.

John Shovlin, Killybegs

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Shovlin, Killybegs.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John is sadly missed by his brother James Shovlin, Dungloe.

Susan Campbell, Gateshead and formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Gateshead, England of Susan Campbell, formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Susan was the daughter of the late Dan and May Nee, and wife of the late Thomas Campbell, and mother to Syliva, Jacquline and Michelle, and sister to the late Jim and Annie, and surviving sisters Bridie, Kathleen and brothers Danny, Billy and Joe.

Funeral to take place in Gateshead on Monday, May 18 at 10.30am.

Margaret Catherine Hoey (Mae), nee Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has occurred of Margaret Catherine Hoey (Mae), nee Gallagher, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Non covid-related.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late James.

Her funeral Mass is on Wednesday in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 12.30pm. Mass can be viewed live online.

In accordance with H.S.E. and government guidelines, the family home, funeral and cemetery are private at all times.

The Hoey family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Ballyshannon ChefAid c/o Patsy McCauley or any family member.

Siobhán Dolan, Behy, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Siobhán Dolan, Behy, Ballyshannon.

Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, the family home will be private.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am on Wednesday with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard. Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Funeral Mass and burial is private please.

All enquires to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. Telephone 071 98 517 44.

John Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at his home of John Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday going to St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live via the Falcarragh Parish Facebook Page.

In compliance with the Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to the family only.

All enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Katie McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The sudden death has taken place of Katie McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Katie's funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page on Wednesday at 11am.

Rose Connolly, nee McCallion, Admiran, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Rose Connolly, nee McCallion, Admiran, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 1pm on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar webcam.

Annie Gallagher, Stralongford, Drumkeen

The death has occurred at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Annie Gallagher, Stralongford, Drumkeen.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral, and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Cathal Diver, Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Cathal Diver, Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny and formerly of England.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Cathal’s funeral Mass can be viewed at 10am on Wednesday on St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny streaming services.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Margaret Bell, 11 Blackrock, Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness of Margaret Bell, 11 Blackrock, Ballybofey.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Gerard and much loved mother of Geraldine, David, Stephen and Sharon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, Funeral Mass and cremation will be strictly private to the immediate family only.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar - Webcam on Wednesday (May 13) at 10am. Private cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass to be held in St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town at 10am on Thursday, May 14, and can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral and family home are strictly private.

