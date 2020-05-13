Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 13

The following deaths have taken place:

Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at South Shields Hospital, England of Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Máire was the much loved daughter of Danny Sharkey, retired teacher and principal of St Aengus' N.S., Bridgend and the late Máire, dear sister of Donal, Patrick and John.

Máire's funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Billy McConnell, Auwhawee, Crohan, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Billy McConnell, formerly of Auwhawee, Crohan, Lifford.

Owing to the HSE and Government regulations, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

Enquires to Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy, 087 2549029.

Teresa Coyle, Carnagore, Carrigart

The death has occurred at the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy of Teresa Coyle, Carnagore, Carrigart.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is private to family only.

Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am in St. John the Baptist Church in Carrigart, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquires to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork, 086 3826510.

Kathleen McNulty (née Raftery), Finglas, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) McNulty (née Raftery), late of Sycamore Road, Finglas; Kilcar, Donegal, and Sigma, McKee Avenue.

Kathleen died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family and the Palliative care team of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

She was the beloved mother of Maighréad and Kealin, and wife of Liam.

Kathleen will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, grandson Ciarán, granddaughter and best pal Eimear, sisters Mary, Josephine, Phyllis, Pauline, Carmel and the late Bernadette, brothers Martin, Leo, Gabriel, Patrick and the late Seán, sons-in-law Colm and Seán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government guidelines.

Madge (Marjory) Boyle, Meencorwick, Crolly

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Madge (Marjory) Boyle (Madge Hannah Bharney) of Meencorwick, Crolly.

She is sadly missed by her sister Mary and predeceased by her brother Jimmy (2009) and by her sister Rose (2017).

Burial will take place in Magheragallon Cemetery on Friday, May 15. However, due to government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie's Funeral Directors Facebook page on Friday morning at 11am.

For those who wish to pay their respects in public, the funeral of Madge Boyle will leave Mín Uí Bhaoill chapel on Friday going towards Magheragallon Cemetery when the funeral Mass comes to a conclusion.

Susan Campbell, Gateshead and formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Gateshead, England of Susan Campbell, formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Susan was the daughter of the late Dan and May Nee, and wife of the late Thomas Campbell, and mother to Syliva, Jacquline and Michelle, and sister to the late Jim and Annie, and surviving sisters Bridie, Kathleen and brothers Danny, Billy and Joe.

Funeral to take place in Gateshead on Monday, May 18 at 10.30am.

Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Sebastian Kulawiak, No 2 Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town.

Funeral Mass to be held in St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town at 10am on Thursday, May 14, and can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral and family home are strictly private.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.