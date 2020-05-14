Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 14

The following deaths have taken place:

- Karen Cahill, Killybegs and Tuam, Co. Galway

- Mary Keenan, Bundoran

- Margaret Reid, Carndonagh and Ballyliffin

- Gordon Pearson formerly of St Johnston

- Máire Sharkey, Burnfoot

- Billy McConnell, Lifford

- Madge (Marjory) Boyle, Crolly

- Susan Campbell, England and formerly Letterkenny

Karen Cahill, late of Glenlee, Killybegs and Weir Road, Tuam

The sudden death has occurred of Karen Cahill, late of Glenlee, Killybegs and Weir Road, Tuam.

In accordance with Government and H.S.E guidelines the wake and funeral are private.

Karen's remains will be reposing at her mother Emer's residence on Friday from 12 noon to 8pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, May 16 at 10.30am via Old Road joining the Shore Road going to St Mary of Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am requiem Mass for immediate family only please, with burial afterwards in the cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Karen's choice of charity - Eagles Flying Wild Life Sanctuary, Ballymote - care of Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Mary Keenan, The Rock, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Mary Keenan, The Rock, Bundoran (non Covid-related).

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West c/o McGloin Undertakers or a member of the family.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.magheneparish.ie.

Margaret Reid, nee Toland, Drimdoo, Carndonagh and formerly of Rashenny, Ballyliffin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Reid, nee Toland, Drimdoo, Carndonagh and formerly of Rashenny, Ballyliffin.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director. Enquiries to 087 2498407.

Gordon Pearson formerly of Gillistown, St Johnston

The death took place on Tuesday in London, England of Gordon Pearson formerly of Gillistown, St Johnston.

Gordon was the youngest son of the late Sam and Elsie Pearson.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at South Shields Hospital, England of Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

Máire was the much loved daughter of Danny Sharkey, retired teacher and principal of St Aengus' N.S., Bridgend and the late Máire, dear sister of Donal, Patrick and John.

Máire's funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Billy McConnell, Auwhawee, Crohan, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Billy McConnell, formerly of Auwhawee, Crohan, Lifford.

Owing to the HSE and Government regulations, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

Enquires to Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy, 087 2549029.

Madge (Marjory) Boyle, Meencorwick, Crolly

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Madge (Marjory) Boyle (Madge Hannah Bharney) of Meencorwick, Crolly.

She is sadly missed by her sister Mary and predeceased by her brother Jimmy (2009) and by her sister Rose (2017).

Burial will take place in Magheragallon Cemetery on Friday, May 15. However, due to government and HSE restrictions, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie's Funeral Directors Facebook page on Friday morning at 11am.

For those who wish to pay their respects in public, the funeral of Madge Boyle will leave Mín Uí Bhaoill chapel on Friday going towards Magheragallon Cemetery when the funeral Mass comes to a conclusion.

Susan Campbell, Gateshead and formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Gateshead, England of Susan Campbell, formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Susan was the daughter of the late Dan and May Nee, and wife of the late Thomas Campbell, and mother to Syliva, Jacquline and Michelle, and sister to the late Jim and Annie, and surviving sisters Bridie, Kathleen and brothers Danny, Billy and Joe.

Funeral to take place in Gateshead on Monday, May 18 at 10.30am.

