Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, May 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charles McNulty, Barnesmore

- Mai O'Rioardan, Finmore and Ardeskin, Donegal town

- Michael (Mick) Duffy, Scotland and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

- Bridget Crowley, Glengad, Malin

- Mary Donaghey, formerly Quigley’s Point and Glack, Carndonagh

- Louise Colhoun, Malin

- Susan Campbell, England and formerly Letterkenny

Charles (Charlie) McNulty, Ardnablesk, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Charles (Charlie) McNulty, Ardnablesk, Barnesmore, Donegal town (non Covid-related).

Remains are reposing at the family home. Removal from the family home on Monday at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



In accordance with the HSE and Covid-19 guidelines the family home and funeral mass is strictly private.

Mai O'Rioardan (née Gallagher), Finmore and Ardeskin, Donegal town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Mai O’Rioardan (nee Gallagher) Finmore and Ardeskin, Donegal town.

Remains arrived at St Patrick’s Church, Donegal, on Saturday evening to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.

This is a non Covid-related death. House removal and funeral Mass private please, in accordance with HSE and Covid-19 guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital c/o the Director of Nursing or Cassidy Bros Funeral Directors, Donegal town.



Michael (Mick) Duffy, Shetland Islands and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland, of Michael (Mick) Duffy, formerly Cappry, Ballybofey.

Michael was the brother of Peadar and Charlie Duffy, Cappry.

His funeral and burial will take place in Lerwick, Shetland Islands on Wednesday, May 20.



Bridget Crowley, Ballymena, Culkeeny, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place at the home of Bridget Crowley, Ballymena, Culkeeny, Glengad, Malin.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral Mass and wake are strictly private for family only.

Mary Donaghey, nee Doherty, formerly of Greenbank, Quigley’s Point and more recently Glack, Carndonagh

The death has occurred in Bedford, England of Mary Donaghey nee Doherty, formerly of Greenbank, Quigley’s Point and more recently Glack, Carndonagh.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 17 at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Carnmasslive.com

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors on 087 7618864.

Louise Colhoun, Bellaghan, Umgall Bridge, Malin

The tragic death has taken place of Louise Colhoun, Bellaghan, Umgall Bridge, Malin.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Susan Campbell, Gateshead and formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Gateshead, England of Susan Campbell, formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Susan was the daughter of the late Dan and May Nee, and wife of the late Thomas Campbell, and mother to Syliva, Jacquline and Michelle, and sister to the late Jim and Annie, and surviving sisters Bridie, Kathleen and brothers Danny, Billy and Joe.

Funeral to take place in Gateshead on Monday, May 18 at 10.30am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.