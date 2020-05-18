Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Barbara McCoole (née Folan), Limerick and formerly of Mountcharles and Killymard

The death has taken place of Barbara McCoole (née Folan), Limerick and formerly of Mountcharles and Killymard (non Covid-19).

Barbara was the wife of the late Michael Joseph Mc Coole.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday morning, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings the removal and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Roise Duggan, Newtown, Tory Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Roise Duggan, (Roise Thomáis) from Newtown, Tory Island.

Born on May 17, 1931, Roise would have been 89 years old today (Sunday).

Predeceased by her husband Philimí, she is survived by her son, Patrick and her sister Maggie living in Omagh.

Roise's remains were brought to her son's house in Baliness, Falcarragh, on Sunday for one night wake. Prayers will be said at the pier at Magheroarty at 12.30pm on Monday before her remains will be brought to her home in Tory Island.

Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the old cemetery in Tory.

Rosary will be broadcast via Webcam from Christ the King Church, Gortahork tonight Sunday and tomorrow night at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Isobel Murphy, nee Gallagher, Forquar, Milford

The death has taken place of Isobel Murphy, nee Gallagher, Forquar, Milford.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN media from St Peter’s Church, Milford on Tuesday at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Rosary on Monday night at 7pm from St Peter’s Church webcam.

Christopher (Christy) Thompson, 31a Fairgreen Park, Letterkenny and formerly Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christopher (Christy) Thompson, 31a Fairgreen Park, Letterkenny and formerly Stranorlar, and retired Irish army.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Christy’s funeral Mass can be viewed at 10am on Monday via St Eunan’s Cathedral streaming services.

All enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny

Charles (Charlie) McNulty, Ardnablesk, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Charles (Charlie) McNulty, Ardnablesk, Barnesmore, Donegal town (non Covid-related).

Remains are reposing at the family home. Removal from the family home on Monday at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



In accordance with the HSE and Covid-19 guidelines the family home and funeral mass is strictly private.



Michael (Mick) Duffy, Shetland Islands and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland, of Michael (Mick) Duffy, formerly Cappry, Ballybofey.

Michael was the brother of Peadar and Charlie Duffy, Cappry.

His funeral and burial will take place in Lerwick, Shetland Islands on Wednesday, May 20.



Susan Campbell, Gateshead and formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Gateshead, England of Susan Campbell, formerly of Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny.

Susan was the daughter of the late Dan and May Nee, and wife of the late Thomas Campbell, and mother to Syliva, Jacquline and Michelle, and sister to the late Jim and Annie, and surviving sisters Bridie, Kathleen and brothers Danny, Billy and Joe.

Funeral to take place in Gateshead on Monday, May 18 at 10.30am.

