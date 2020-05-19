Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Máire Galvin, Dublin and Glencolmcille

- Aideen Crowe, Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon

- Liam Doherty, Dublin and Moville

- Barbara McCoole, Limerick and formerly of Mountcharles and Killymard

- Roise Duggan, Tory Island

- Isobel Murphy, Forquar, Milford

- Michael (Mick) Duffy, Scotland and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

Máire Galvin (née Ní Bheirn), Clondalkin, Dublin and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Máire Galvin (née Ní Bheirn), Clondalkin, Dublin and Glencolmcille.

She was the beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Siobhán, Ciarán and Rónán.

Máire will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her loving husband and family, her sister Kathleen, grandson Conall, daughter-in-law Deborah, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When current circumstances have passed the family look forward to celebrating Máire’s life with friends and extended family.

Máire's Funeral Mass be broadcast live on Wednesday at 1pm on www.clondalkinparish.com

All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin (01 4574455).

Aideen Crowe, (nee Stephens,) Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at her home in the loving care of her family, and in her 96th year, of Aideen Crowe, (nee Stephens,) Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon.

Aideen’s funeral service will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am on Wednesday and can be viewed on Church services live streaming.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, Aideen’s funeral will take place privately. It is hoped to have a celebration of her life at a later date.

Liam Doherty, Artane, Dublin; Clonshaugh, Dublin; Moville

The peaceful death has taken place in Blackrock Clinic following a short illness of Liam Doherty, late of Artane and Clonshaugh, Dublin and formerly of Moville.

Previously of CIE, Liam was the beloved husband of Nuala. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children Niamh, Kevin, John, daughters-in-law Laura and Christine, son-in-law Maurice, adored grandchildren Isabelle, Annabelle, Emily, Chloe and Jack, brother Seamus, sisters Sue and Breege, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday at 1pm.

Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please see the donnycarney parish web link.

The family thank you for your support, co-operation, and understanding during this difficult time.

Barbara McCoole (née Folan), Limerick and formerly of Mountcharles and Killymard

The death has taken place of Barbara McCoole (née Folan), Limerick and formerly of Mountcharles and Killymard (non Covid-19).

Barbara was the wife of the late Michael Joseph McCoole.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday morning, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings the removal and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Roise Duggan, Newtown, Tory Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Roise Duggan, (Roise Thomáis) from Newtown, Tory Island.

Born on May 17, 1931, Roise would have been 89 years old on Sunday last.

Predeceased by her husband Philimí, she is survived by her son, Patrick and her sister Maggie living in Omagh.

Roise's remains were brought to her son's house in Baliness, Falcarragh, on Sunday for one night wake. Prayers were said at the pier at Magheroarty at 12.30pm on Monday before her remains were brought to her home in Tory Island.

Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the old cemetery in Tory.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Isobel Murphy, nee Gallagher, Forquar, Milford

The death has taken place of Isobel Murphy, nee Gallagher, Forquar, Milford.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN media from St Peter’s Church, Milford on Tuesday at 2pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Michael (Mick) Duffy, Shetland Islands and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland, of Michael (Mick) Duffy, formerly Cappry, Ballybofey.

Michael was the brother of Peadar and Charlie Duffy, Cappry.

His funeral and burial will take place in Lerwick, Shetland Islands on Wednesday, May 20.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.