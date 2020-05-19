Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, May 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anne Williams, Dublin and Glenfin

- Madge McCafferty, Mount Marian, Milford

- Martin McLaughlin, Ballybofey

- Máire Galvin, Dublin and Glencolmcille

- Aideen Crowe, Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon

- Liam Doherty, Dublin and Moville

- Michael (Mick) Duffy, Scotland and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

Anne (Nancy) Williams, Greentrees Road, Perrystown, Dublin and Glenfin

The unexpected death has taken place in the kind care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital of Anne (Nancy) Williams (née Harkin), Greentrees Road, Perrystown, Dublin and Glenfin.



Anne was the beloved wife of Ronnie, loving mam of Edel, Brian and Michael and much loved granny and nana of Gemma, Gara, Mark and Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, daughters-in-law Teresa and Amanda, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Joan and Anne, her much loved nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Anne’s relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days everyone who knew Anne would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer.

To link onto Anne’s Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am on live stream, please see www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/greenhills.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Alone and Irish Cancer Society.

Madge McCafferty, Mount Marian, Milford

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford of Madge McCafferty, Mount Marian, Milford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Martin McLaughlin, St. Vincent's Close, Ballybofey and formerly of Doneyloop and Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Martin McLaughlin, St. Vincent's Close, Ballybofey and formerly of Doneyloop and Castlefinn.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household or close family.

Martin's remains are reposing at his daughter Sabrina Kee’s house in Ballybun, Castlefinn.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 21 in St. Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Máire Galvin (née Ní Bheirn), Clondalkin, Dublin and Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Máire Galvin (née Ní Bheirn), Clondalkin, Dublin and Glencolmcille.

She was the beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Siobhán, Ciarán and Rónán.

Máire will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her loving husband and family, her sister Kathleen, grandson Conall, daughter-in-law Deborah, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When current circumstances have passed the family look forward to celebrating Máire’s life with friends and extended family.

Máire's Funeral Mass be broadcast live on Wednesday at 1pm on www.clondalkinparish.com

All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin (01 4574455).

Aideen Crowe, (nee Stephens,) Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at her home in the loving care of her family, and in her 96th year, of Aideen Crowe, (nee Stephens,) Cloch na nUnan, Ballyshannon.

Aideen’s funeral service will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am on Wednesday and can be viewed on Church services live streaming.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, Aideen’s funeral will take place privately. It is hoped to have a celebration of her life at a later date.

Liam Doherty, Artane, Dublin; Clonshaugh, Dublin; Moville

The peaceful death has taken place in Blackrock Clinic following a short illness of Liam Doherty, late of Artane and Clonshaugh, Dublin and formerly of Moville.

Previously of CIE, Liam was the beloved husband of Nuala. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, children Niamh, Kevin, John, daughters-in-law Laura and Christine, son-in-law Maurice, adored grandchildren Isabelle, Annabelle, Emily, Chloe and Jack, brother Seamus, sisters Sue and Breege, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Wednesday at 1pm.

Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please see the donnycarney parish web link.

The family thank you for your support, co-operation, and understanding during this difficult time.



Michael (Mick) Duffy, Shetland Islands and formerly Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland, of Michael (Mick) Duffy, formerly Cappry, Ballybofey.

Michael was the brother of Peadar and Charlie Duffy, Cappry.

His funeral and burial will take place in Lerwick, Shetland Islands on Wednesday, May 20.



