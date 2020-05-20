Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jemima Armstrong, Ballyshannon

- Hugh Coyle, Galway and Portsalon

- Manus O'Donnell, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

- Elizabeth McBrearty, Lifford and formerly of Pettigo

- Meta Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Colleen Ferry, Bunbeg

- Anne Williams, Dublin and Glenfin

- Madge McCafferty, Mount Marian, Milford

- Martin McLaughlin, Ballybofey

Jemima Armstrong (nee Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshannon

The peaceufl death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jemima Armstrong (nee Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshannon, after a non-Covid related illness.

A private Funeral Service for family will take place on Friday at 2pm at St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon with Service of Interment in the Church graveyard.

The wake and house will remain strictly private due to the current restrictions.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to SHOUT, the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Hugh Coyle, Ratesh, Kilconly, Galway and Portsalon

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Hugh Coyle, Ratesh, Kilconly, Galway and formerly Gortnacor, Portsalon, and York, England.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sisters, Mary, Ann and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

As per guidelines, Hugh's funeral and Mass will be private.

The private funeral Mass will be offered at St Conleth's Church, Kilconly on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilgevrin Cemetery.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Palliative Care.

Manus O'Donnell, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at his home on Wednesday of Manus O'Donnell, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.

Manus was the dearly beloved husband of the late Sarah and much loved father of Manus (Sweden), PJ, Peter, Maria (Corbett), John, Viona (Coyle) and Brendan; devoted Grandfather of Manus, Kevin, Thomas, Peter, Sarah, Conor, Michael, Cathal, Sean, Erin, Caragh, Orlaith and Rian. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and sister Sheila (Doherty, Milford) and Evelyn (Croakin, Coventry).

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Manus’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am on Friday by using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Kidney Association, c/o any family member.

Elizabeth McBrearty, nee Shallow, Roughan View, The Common, Lifford and formerly of Carantressey, Pettigo



The death has occurred of Elizabeth McBrearty, nee Shallow, Roughan View, The Common, Lifford and formerly of Carantressey, Pettigo.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam.

Meta Stewart, nee Patterson, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Meta Stewart, nee Patterson, Cappry, Ballybofey.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

The funeral Service will be live streamed on the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevoge COI Facebook Page at 2pm on Friday.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Parish Church, or Cloghan Day Centre.

Colleen Ferry, Coshclady, Bunbeg

The sudden death has taken place of Colleen Ferry, Coshclady, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by her daughters Molly and Kerry, her mother Rita, sisters Grace and Rosemary, brother Kevin, sister-in- law Yvonne, brothers-in-law Patrick and Mark, nephews Patrick Pearse and Frank, niece Laoise and extended family. Colleen was predeceased by her father Frank (R.I.P.).

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Friday May 22.

Rosary can be viewed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Anne (Nancy) Williams, Greentrees Road, Perrystown, Dublin and Glenfin

The unexpected death has taken place in the kind care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital of Anne (Nancy) Williams (née Harkin), Greentrees Road, Perrystown, Dublin and Glenfin.

Anne was the beloved wife of Ronnie, loving mam of Edel, Brian and Michael and much loved granny and nana of Gemma, Gara, Mark and Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, daughters-in-law Teresa and Amanda, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Joan and Anne, her much loved nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Anne’s relatives and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days everyone who knew Anne would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer.

To link onto Anne’s Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am on live stream, please see www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/greenhills.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Alone and Irish Cancer Society.

Madge McCafferty, Mount Marian, Milford

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford of Madge McCafferty, Mount Marian, Milford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Martin McLaughlin, St. Vincent's Close, Ballybofey and formerly of Doneyloop and Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Martin McLaughlin, St. Vincent's Close, Ballybofey and formerly of Doneyloop and Castlefinn.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household or close family.

Martin's remains are reposing at his daughter Sabrina Kee’s house in Ballybun, Castlefinn.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 21 in St. Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

