Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 21

Peter Duffy, Glasgow and formerly Meenacarn, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Peter Duffy, formerly from Meenacarn, Lettermacaward.

Remains returning home on Friday with Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 23 at 11am in St. Bridget's Church, Lettermacaward.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restriction on attendance of funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the same household or close family.

Declan Mulholland, Porthaw, Buncrana and formerly Moira, Co. Down

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Declan Mulholland (Pharmacist at Duffy’s Chemist, Buncrana) Porthaw, Buncrana and formerly Moira, Co. Down.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, Requiem Mass and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Declan’s requiem Mass can be viewed via Buncrana Parish Facebook page and on www.churchservicetv/cockhill on Saturday at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Mater Hospital Dublin Transplant Team, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

William Smith, Greenan, Gleneely

The death has taken place of William Smith, Greenan, Gleneely.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

John McNelis, Malinmore, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of John McNelis, Malinmore, Glencolmcille, (non Covid-related).

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from the family home on Friday for Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private.



Lily Rose, Drumadart, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Lily Rose, Drumadart, Inver.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road Mountcharles on Friday morning going to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to the Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral and removal will be private to family only please.

A live stream of the funeral Mass will be on St. Naul’s Parish Inver Facebook page.

Jemima Armstrong (nee Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jemima Armstrong (nee Kerrigan), Parkhill, Ballyshannon, after a non-Covid related illness.



A private Funeral Service for family will take place on Friday at 2pm at St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon with Service of Interment in the Church graveyard.



The wake and house will remain strictly private due to the current restrictions.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to SHOUT, the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Hugh Coyle, Ratesh, Kilconly, Galway and Portsalon

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Hugh Coyle, Ratesh, Kilconly, Galway and formerly Gortnacor, Portsalon, and York, England.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sisters, Mary, Ann and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

As per guidelines, Hugh's funeral and Mass will be private.

The private funeral Mass will be offered at St Conleth's Church, Kilconly on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilgevrin Cemetery.



House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Palliative Care.

Manus O'Donnell, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at his home on Wednesday of Manus O'Donnell, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.

Manus was the dearly beloved husband of the late Sarah and much loved father of Manus (Sweden), PJ, Peter, Maria (Corbett), John, Viona (Coyle) and Brendan; devoted Grandfather of Manus, Kevin, Thomas, Peter, Sarah, Conor, Michael, Cathal, Sean, Erin, Caragh, Orlaith and Rian. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and sister Sheila (Doherty, Milford) and Evelyn (Croakin, Coventry).

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Manus’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am on Friday by using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Kidney Association, c/o any family member.

Elizabeth McBrearty, nee Shallow, Roughan View, The Common, Lifford and formerly of Carantressey, Pettigo



The death has occurred of Elizabeth McBrearty, nee Shallow, Roughan View, The Common, Lifford and formerly of Carantressey, Pettigo.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam.

Meta Stewart, nee Patterson, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Meta Stewart, nee Patterson, Cappry, Ballybofey.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

The funeral Service will be live streamed on the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevoge COI Facebook Page at 2pm on Friday.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Parish Church, or Cloghan Day Centre.

Colleen Ferry, Coshclady, Bunbeg

The sudden death has taken place of Colleen Ferry, Coshclady, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by her daughters Molly and Kerry, her mother Rita, sisters Grace and Rosemary, brother Kevin, sister-in- law Yvonne, brothers-in-law Patrick and Mark, nephews Patrick Pearse and Frank, niece Laoise and extended family. Colleen was predeceased by her father Frank (R.I.P.).

Due to Government and HSE regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Friday May 22.

Rosary can be viewed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

