Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, May 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- William McGlynn, Drumkeen and formerly Cloghan

- Peter Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

- Mary McCauley, Moville

- Manus Kelly, Bundoran

- John Dill, Manorcunningham

- Peter Duffy, Glasgow and Lettermacaward

- Declan Mulholland, Buncrana and formerly Moira, Co. Down

- William Smith, Gleneely

William McGlynn, Drumkeen and formerly of Ballykerrigan, Cloghan

The death has taken place of William McGlynn, Drumkeen and formerly of Ballykerrigan, Cloghan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen at 1pm on Sunday with interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Donegal Branch or St. Joseph's Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.

Peter Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

The sudden death has taken place of Peter Hartin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend.

Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via streaming at Carnmasslive.com on Saturday at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary McCauley, Coastguard Station, Moville

The death has occurred of Mary McCauley, Coastguard Station, Moville.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Remains will repose at her son James McCauley’s residence, 11 Rosebank Court, Moville.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at the St. Pius X Church,Moville on Sunday at 10am via the parish webcam: www.movilleparish.com/webcam.

Manus Kelly, 4 Drumacrin Avenue, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Manus Kelly, 4 Drumacrin Avenue, Bundoran (non Covid death).

Due to the present restrictions, funeral house and funeral Mass are both private.

Cortege will travel along Main Street, Bundoran, at 10.45am on Saturday. Funeral Mass will be streamed live at 11am on Saturday from the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea webcam followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery in Stranorlar

John Dill, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of John Dill, Mondooey, Manorcunningham, retired postman.

Funeral cortege will travel through Manorcunningham village at 10.30am on Saturday going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Peter Duffy, Glasgow and formerly Meenacarn, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Peter Duffy, formerly from Meenacarn, Lettermacaward.

Remains returning home on Friday with Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 23 at 11am in St. Bridget's Church, Lettermacaward.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restriction on attendance of funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the same household or close family.

Declan Mulholland, Porthaw, Buncrana and formerly Moira, Co Down

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Declan Mulholland (Pharmacist at Duffy’s Chemist, Buncrana) Porthaw, Buncrana and formerly Moira, Co Down.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, Requiem Mass and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via Buncrana Parish Facebook page and on www.churchservicetv/cockhill on Saturday at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Mater Hospital Dublin Transplant Team, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

William Smith, Greenan, Gleneely

The death has taken place of William Smith, Greenan, Gleneely.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.