Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peggy Peoples, St. Johnston

- Hugh Ward, Letterkenny

Peggy Peoples, nee Gibson, No. 2 Ard Na Meala, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Peggy Peoples, nee Gibson, No. 2 Ard Na Meala, St Johnston.

Peggy passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital in her 92nd year.

She'll be lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, Eamon, Brian, Olive, Margaret, Ann, Kathleen, Teresa, Robert, Gerald, Christopher and Martin, her brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, nieces and nephew and extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Peggy is reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass is on Tuesday at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh (Hughie) Ward, 25 Glenwood Park, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh (Hughie) Ward, 25 Glenwood Park, Letterkenny

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Monday at 10am from St Eunan’s Cathedral via www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.