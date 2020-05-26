Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 26

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dessie Sweeney, Donegal town

- Bill Murray, Milford

- Sarah McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Sarah Doherty formerly Clonmany

- Gary Cutliffe, Buncrana

- Ernie Stow, Kilmacrennan

- Noelle Gillen, Ballyshannon

- Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

- Peggy Peoples, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Dessie Sweeney Lackrum, Donegal town - non Covid-related.

Remains are reposing at the family home. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) in St. Mary's Church, Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and current H.S.E directives the house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Palliative Home Care c/o any family member.

Bill Murray, Fernlea, Moyle Hill Road, Milford and formerly Armagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bill Murray, Fernlea, Moyle Hill Road, Milford and formerly Armagh.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stpeterschurch, Milford on Thursday at 11am.

Rosary tonight (Tuesday ) and Wednesday at 7.30pm from St. Peter's Church Webcam.

Sarah Mc Laughlin, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Sarah McLaughlin, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home this afternoon (Tuesday) at 3pm going the residence of her daughter Margaret-Mary, 20 Pairc Mor, Buncrana.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.churchservices.tv/cockhill on Thursday at 10am.

Sarah Doherty, formerly Roadside, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Boston of Sarah Doherty, formerly Roadside, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass will take place in Boston at 10am on Thursday.

Gary Cutliffe, Hilldene, Ludden, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Gary Cutliffe, Hilldene, Ludden, Buncrana.

Arrangements to be confirmed.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors.

Ernie Stow, Leitir, Kilmacrennan and formerly London

The peaceful death has taken place in Aras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Ernie Stow, Leitir, Kilmacrennan and formerly London.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and cremation are private to family.

A memorial service and burial of ashes will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to National Council of the Blind Ireland, c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Noelle Gillen (née Gallagher), 42 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place of Noelle Gillen (nee Gallagher), 42 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Noelle was the beloved wife of John, loving mother of Peter, Amanda (Darrel), and she was predeceased by her daughter Lisa.

She will be fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchild Jamie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and entire family circle.

Noelle's funeral will take place privately in accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe.



Noelle's funeral service will take place in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday at 11am and can be viewed on church services live streaming.



Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at South Shields Hospital, England of Máire Sharkey, Elaghbeg, Burnfoot.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend.

Máire's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Burt Fahan and Inch Facebook page on Tuesday at 11am.

Peggy Peoples, nee Gibson, No. 2 Ard Na Meala, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Peggy Peoples, nee Gibson, No. 2 Ard Na Meala, St Johnston.

Peggy passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital in her 92nd year.

She'll be lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, Eamon, Brian, Olive, Margaret, Ann, Kathleen, Teresa, Robert, Gerald, Christopher and Martin, her brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, nieces and nephew and extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Peggy is reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass is on Tuesday at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

