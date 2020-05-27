Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 27

The following deaths have taken place:

Eamonn Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Eamon Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anita, Táina, Fiona and their mother Catríona, grandsons Dean and Caolan, brothers John, Willie, Arthur, Tom, James, and Patrick, sister Rosemary O’Brien, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the current restrictions on attendance to funeral is a maximum of 10 people and only family members of the household and close friends can attend.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place at the Galway Clinic of Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles.

Gabrielle's remains will be reposing at her late residence this evening (Wednesday).

Removal from there on Friday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Connell McMenamin, New York and formerly Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Connell McMenamin of Manhattan, New York City, formerly of High Road, Letterkenny.

Connell died at his residence on Tuesday after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Ethel and Maeve and his brother Billy.

Funeral in New York City at a later date.

Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast

The death has occurred of Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast.

Maureen was a retired National School teacher.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter, and was the devoted mother of Una Marie (Letterkenny), Caroline (Dublin), Emer (Portlaoise), Regina O'Roarke (Galway) and Tracy (Castlebar). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Roisín McDonnell (Dublin), Margaret Harte (Bangor, Co. Down) and Una McDermott (Dublin), brothers Charlie (Letterkenny) and John (Mountmellick), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine website and Facebook page at 12 noon on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake funeral director.

Dessie Sweeney, Lackrum, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Dessie Sweeney, Lackrum, Donegal town - non Covid-related.

Remains are reposing at the family home. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary's Church, Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 and current H.S.E. directives the house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Palliative Home Care c/o any family member.





Bill Murray, Fernlea, Moyle Hill Road, Milford and formerly Armagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bill Murray, Fernlea, Moyle Hill Road, Milford and formerly Armagh.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stpeterschurch, Milford on Thursday at 11am.

Rosary tonight at 7.30pm from St. Peter's Church Webcam.

Sarah Mc Laughlin, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Sarah McLaughlin, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home took place on Tuesday afternoon, going the residence of her daughter Margaret-Mary, 20 Pairc Mor, Buncrana.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.churchservices.tv/cockhill on Thursday at 10am.

Sarah Doherty, formerly Roadside, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Boston of Sarah Doherty, formerly Roadside, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass will take place in Boston at 10am on Thursday.

Gary Cutliffe, Hilldene, Ludden, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Gary Cutliffe, Hilldene, Ludden, Buncrana.

Arrangements to be confirmed.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors.

Ernie Stow, Leitir, Kilmacrennan and formerly London

The peaceful death has taken place in Aras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Ernie Stow, Leitir, Kilmacrennan and formerly London.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and cremation are private to family.

A memorial service and burial of ashes will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to National Council of the Blind Ireland, c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

