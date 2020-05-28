Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, May 28

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eamonn Kelly, Kilmacrennan and Rathmullan

- Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

- Connell McMenamin, New York and formerly Letterkenny

- Maureen McLaughlin, Woodlands, Letterkenny 

- Dessie Sweeney, Donegal town

- Bill Murray, Milford 

- Sarah McLaughlin, Buncrana 

- Sarah Doherty formerly Clonmany

 

Eamonn Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Eamon Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anita, Táina, Fiona and their mother Catríona, grandsons Dean and Caolan, brothers John, Willie, Arthur, Tom, James, and Patrick, sister Rosemary O’Brien, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 
Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the current restrictions on attendance to funeral is a maximum of 10 people and only family members of the household and close friends can attend.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place at the Galway Clinic of Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles.

Gabrielle's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses  for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only. 

Connell McMenamin, New York and formerly Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Connell McMenamin of Manhattan, New York City, formerly of High Road, Letterkenny.

Connell died at his residence on Tuesday after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Ethel and Maeve and his brother Billy.

Funeral in New York City at a later date.

Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast

The death has occurred of Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast.

Maureen was a retired National School teacher.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter, and was the devoted mother of Una Marie (Letterkenny), Caroline (Dublin), Emer (Portlaoise), Regina O'Roarke (Galway) and Tracy (Castlebar). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Roisín McDonnell (Dublin), Margaret Harte (Bangor, Co. Down) and Una McDermott (Dublin), brothers Charlie (Letterkenny) and John (Mountmellick), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine website and Facebook page at 12 noon on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake funeral director. 

Bill Murray, Fernlea, Moyle Hill Road, Milford and formerly Armagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bill Murray, Fernlea, Moyle Hill Road, Milford and formerly Armagh.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stpeterschurch, Milford on Thursday at 11am.

 

Sarah Mc Laughlin, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Sarah McLaughlin, 25 Knockalla Drive, Buncrana.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home took place on Tuesday afternoon, going the residence of her daughter Margaret-Mary, 20 Pairc Mor, Buncrana.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household and close family may attend. Close friends can attend if the deceased has no household or family members.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.churchservices.tv/cockhill on Thursday at 10am.

Sarah Doherty, formerly Roadside, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Boston of Sarah Doherty, formerly Roadside, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass will take place in Boston at 10am on Thursday. 

  

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification. 

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

