Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Laurence (Larry) Kelly, Strabane, formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- Eamonn Kelly, Kilmacrennan and Rathmullan

- Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

- Connell McMenamin, New York and formerly Letterkenny

- Maureen McLaughlin, Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Laurence (Larry) Kelly, 15 Glen Road, Strabane, formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road.

In line with guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Eamonn Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Eamon Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anita, Táina, Fiona and their mother Catríona, grandsons Dean and Caolan, brothers John, Willie, Arthur, Tom, James, and Patrick, sister Rosemary O’Brien, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the current restrictions on attendance to funeral is a maximum of 10 people and only family members of the household and close friends can attend.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place at the Galway Clinic of Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles.

Gabrielle's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Connell McMenamin, New York and formerly Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Connell McMenamin of Manhattan, New York City, formerly of High Road, Letterkenny.

Connell died at his residence on Tuesday after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Ethel and Maeve and his brother Billy.

Funeral in New York City at a later date.

Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast

The death has occurred of Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast.

Maureen was a retired National School teacher.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter, and was the devoted mother of Una Marie (Letterkenny), Caroline (Dublin), Emer (Portlaoise), Regina O'Roarke (Galway) and Tracy (Castlebar). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Roisín McDonnell (Dublin), Margaret Harte (Bangor, Co. Down) and Una McDermott (Dublin), brothers Charlie (Letterkenny) and John (Mountmellick), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine website and Facebook page at 12 noon on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake funeral director.

