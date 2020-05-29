Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, May 29

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus McKelvey, Killygordon

- Teresea Meehan, Convoy 

- Laurence (Larry) Kelly, Strabane, formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- Eamonn Kelly, Kilmacrennan and Rathmullan

- Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

- Maureen McLaughlin, Woodlands, Letterkenny 

Seamus McKelvey, Carricknamana, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus McKelvey, Carricknamana, Killygordon.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page on Sunday, May 31 at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Teresa Meehan, 33 Manor Court, Convoy

The peaceful death after a long illness has taken place at her residence of Teresa Meehan, 33 Manor Court, Convoy.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Laurence (Larry) Kelly, 15 Glen Road, Strabane, formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Laurence (Larry) Kelly, 15 Glen Road, Strabane, formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road.

In line with guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. 

Eamonn Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Eamon Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anita, Táina, Fiona and their mother Catríona, grandsons Dean and Caolan, brothers John, Willie, Arthur, Tom, James, and Patrick, sister Rosemary O’Brien, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 
 
Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the current restrictions on attendance to funeral is a maximum of 10 people and only family members of the household and close friends can attend.

 
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place at the Galway Clinic of Gabrielle Kelly, Mullinbouys, Mountcharles.

Gabrielle's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses  for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only. 

Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast

The death has occurred of Maureen McLaughlin, nee McGinley, 10 Meedaragh Park, Woodlands, Letterkenny; formerly from Ranafast.

Maureen was a retired National School teacher.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter, and was the devoted mother of Una Marie (Letterkenny), Caroline (Dublin), Emer (Portlaoise), Regina O'Roarke (Galway) and Tracy (Castlebar). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Roisín McDonnell (Dublin), Margaret Harte (Bangor, Co. Down) and Una McDermott (Dublin), brothers Charlie (Letterkenny) and John (Mountmellick), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine website and Facebook page at 12 noon on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake funeral director.   

  

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

