Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, May 30

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret McGee, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her husband, Patrick, daughters, Marie and Rosaleen, her son Patrick, grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 3. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paroiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Margaret (Babs) Martin, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkeny University Hospital of Margaret (Babs) Martin, Garveross, Glencolmcille (non-Covid).

She is missed by her sister Mary, brother Tony, nieces, nephews and extended family.

In line with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Sunday.



Nellie McShane (née Mc Cauley), 3 Bowling Green, Strabane and Raphoe

The death has taken place at her home of Nellie McShane (née McCauley), 3 Bowling Green, Strabane and formerly of Carrickadawson, Raphoe.

Nellie was the beloved wife of the late Gerard, much loved mother of Mary, Patricia, Noreen, Imelda, Gearoid, Bridgeen, Padraic and the late baby Thomas, and sister of Margaret, Pauline and the late Bob, Sammy, Thomas, Paddy, Johnny, Molly and Jean.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 5.30pm going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

Margaret McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at her residence of Margaret McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff.

She was the much loved sister of Seamus, Kathleen, Annie, Rose, Philomena and the late Joseph and Teresa.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to the immediate family only.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen and can be viewed on MCN live streaming St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Sheila Harkin, Maghermore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Harkin, Maghermore, Carndonagh.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass can viewed on Carnmasslive, Church of the Sacred, Carndonagh on Sunday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosemary McCallion, nee McCauley, Drung, Quigley’s Point

The sudden death has taken place of Rosemary McCallion, nee McCauley, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigely’s Point.

Seamus McKelvey, Carricknamana, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus McKelvey, Carricknamana, Killygordon.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page on Sunday, May 31 at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Teresa Meehan, 33 Manor Court, Convoy

The peaceful death after a long illness has taken place at her residence of Teresa Meehan, 33 Manor Court, Convoy.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Laurence (Larry) Kelly, 15 Glen Road, Strabane, formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Laurence (Larry) Kelly, 15 Glen Road, Strabane, formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home this morning, Saturday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road.



In line with guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Eamonn Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Eamon Kelly, Árd na Glaise, Kilmacrennan and formerly Anny, Rathmullan.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anita, Táina, Fiona and their mother Catríona, grandsons Dean and Caolan, brothers John, Willie, Arthur, Tom, James, and Patrick, sister Rosemary O’Brien, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Funeral Mass this morning, Saturday at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the current restrictions on attendance to funeral is a maximum of 10 people and only family members of the household and close friends can attend.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

