Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, May 31

The following deaths have taken place:

Jamie Bonner, Drumnacart, Annagry



The sudden death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Drumnacart, Annagry.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, Máire and Jimmy, brother Aidan and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday evening (June 2). Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private, please. Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.

Margaret McGee, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her husband, Patrick, daughters, Marie and Rosaleen, her son Patrick, grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 3. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paroiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Margaret (Babs) Martin, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkeny University Hospital of Margaret (Babs) Martin, Garveross, Glencolmcille (non-Covid).

She is missed by her sister Mary, brother Tony, nieces, nephews and extended family.

In line with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Sunday.



Nellie McShane (née McCauley), 3 Bowling Green, Strabane and Raphoe

The death has taken place at her home of Nellie McShane (née McCauley), 3 Bowling Green, Strabane and formerly of Carrickadawson, Raphoe.

Nellie was the beloved wife of the late Gerard, much loved mother of Mary, Patricia, Noreen, Imelda, Gearoid, Bridgeen, Padraic and the late baby Thomas, and sister of Margaret, Pauline and the late Bob, Sammy, Thomas, Paddy, Johnny, Molly and Jean.

Her remains were brought to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane on Saturday evening.

Funeral Mass today (Sunday) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Restoration Fund.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

Margaret McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at her residence of Margaret McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff.

She was the much loved sister of Seamus, Kathleen, Annie, Rose, Philomena and the late Joseph and Teresa.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to the immediate family only.

Funeral Mass this morning (Sunday) at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen and can be viewed on MCN live streaming St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Sheila Harkin, Maghermore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Harkin, Maghermore, Carndonagh.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass can viewed on Carnmasslive, Church of the Sacred, Carndonagh this morning (Sunday) at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosemary McCallion, nee McCauley, Drung, Quigley’s Point

The sudden death has taken place of Rosemary McCallion, nee McCauley, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Requiem Mass today (Sunday) at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigely’s Point.

Seamus McKelvey, Carricknamana, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus McKelvey, Carricknamana, Killygordon.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page on today (Sunday) at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

