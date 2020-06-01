Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Monday, June 1

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jamie Bonner, Annagry

- Margaret McGee, Gaoth Dobhair 

 

Jamie Bonner, Drumnacart, Annagry 

The sudden death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Drumnacart, Annagry.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, Máire and Jimmy, brother Aidan and extended family. 

His remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday evening (June 2). Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private, please. Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.   

 
Margaret McGee, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

 
Sadly missed by her husband, Patrick, daughters, Marie and Rosaleen, her son Patrick, grandchildren and extended family. 

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 3. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only. 

Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paroiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.  

  

