Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, June 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Vincent Houghton, Knockbrack, Malin

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Vincent Houghton, Knockbrack, Malin.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary

The death has occurred at his home of John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary.

John was a former Detective Sergeant of An Garda Síochana.

He was the beloved husband of Rosaleen, much loved father of Caroline, Sean, Ciaran, Catherine and the late babies Christopher and Stephen, cherished son of Angela and devoted brother of Kitty, Philip and Michael.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, mother, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Service will be live-streamed on the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevogue COI Facebook Page at 2pm on Wednesday.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Kilteevogue Parish Church or Cloghan Day Centre, care of any family member.

Michael McBride, Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael McBride, son of the late Joe and Josie McBride and brother of Gerry McBride, Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on Tuesday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral Mass and burial are private to family only.

Jack McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack McLaughlin, Ardmore, Muff.

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Tuesday at 10am to the Sacred Heart Church, Muff for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In according with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only, with a maximum of 10 family members allowed attend.

Jamie Bonner, Drumnacart, Annagry

The sudden death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Drumnacart, Annagry.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, Máire and Jimmy, brother Aidan and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday evening (June 2). Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private, please. Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family.



Margaret McGee, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her husband, Patrick, daughters, Marie and Rosaleen, her son Patrick, grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 3. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paroiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

