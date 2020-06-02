Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

- Sally Langan, Creeslough

- Vincent Houghton, Malin

- John White, Ballybofey

- Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

- Michael McBride, Glasgow and Ramelton

- Jamie Bonner, Meenbanid, Kincasslagh

- Margaret McGee, Gaoth Dobhair

- Francie (Fran) McDonnell, Belleek

Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be live-streamed on the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevogue COI Facebook page, at 2pm on Wednesday, June 3.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Kilteevogue

Parish Church, or Cloghan Day Centre, care of Mc Cool’s Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

Sally Langan, 51 Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sally Langan, 51 Massinass, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director,Creeslough.

Vincent Houghton, Knockbrack, Malin

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Vincent Houghton, Knockbrack, Malin.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary

The death has occurred at his home of John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary.

John was a former Detective Sergeant of An Garda Síochana.He was the beloved husband of Rosaleen, much loved father of Caroline, Sean, Ciaran, Catherine and the late babies Christopher and Stephen, cherished son of Angela and devoted brother of Kitty, Philip and Michael.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, mother, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Service will be live-streamed on the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevogue COI Facebook Page at 2pm on Wednesday.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Kilteevogue Parish Church or Cloghan Day Centre, care of any family member.

Michael McBride, Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael McBride, son of the late Joe and Josie McBride and brother of Gerry McBride, Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on Tuesday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral Mass and burial are private to family only.

Jamie Bonner, Meenbanid, Kincasslagh

The sudden death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Meenbanid, Kincasslagh.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, Máire and Jimmy, brother Aidan and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home on Tuesday evening (June 2).

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 1pm.

Burial in Belcruit Cemetery

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dungloe mental health services.



Margaret McGee, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her husband, Patrick, daughters, Marie and Rosaleen, her son Patrick, grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 3. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paroiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Francie (Fran) McDonnell, Belleek

Francie (Fran) McDonnell, (Butcher), 643 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, peacefully. Francie,s funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Patrick’s church Belleek for 11am mass, Due to covid-19 guidelines, the home, church, and cemetery are strictly private to immediate family. The funeral mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv. Condolences can be left on rip.ie. Enquiries please to Patsy McCauley on 07703210437.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.