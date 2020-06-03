Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 3

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dessie Gallagher, Manorcunningham

- Caitlín Nic Ghairbheith, Carraic Mhic Ghairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Falcarragh

- Sally Langan, Creeslough

- Vincent Houghton, Malin

- John White, Ballybofey

- Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

- Michael McBride, Glasgow and Ramelton

- Jamie Bonner, Meenbanid, Kincasslagh

- Margaret McGee, Gaoth Dobhair

Dessie Gallagher, Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

The death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dessie Gallagher, Drumcairn, Manorcunningham.

Dessie’s funeral cortege will be traveling through Manorcunningham village on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live from the O’Donnell Funeral Directors Limited facebook page at 11am.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Caitlín Nic Ghairbheith, Carraic Mhic Ghairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Doire Ríl, Falcarragh 

The death has taken place of Caitlín Nic Ghairbheith, Carraic Mhic Ghairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Doire Ríl, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by her daughters,; Angela and Caitlín, sons, Pádraig, Conall, Tadhg and John, her sister, Nóra, her brother, Connie and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Thursday, June 4. However,due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page on Thursday morning at 11am.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Wednesday at 9pm.

  

Sally Langan, 51 Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sally Langan, 51 Massinass, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only please.

 
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director,Creeslough. 

Vincent Houghton, Knockbrack, Malin

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Vincent Houghton, Knockbrack, Malin.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.

John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary

The death has occurred at his home of John White, Dreenan, Ballybofey and formerly of Cappa, Bansha, Co. Tipperary.

John was a former Detective Sergeant of An Garda Síochana.

He was the beloved husband of Rosaleen, much loved father of Caroline, Sean, Ciaran, Catherine and the late babies Christopher and Stephen, cherished son of Angela and devoted brother of Kitty, Philip and Michael.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, mother, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

 
Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Eric Cunningham, Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The funeral Service will be live-streamed on the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevogue COI Facebook Page at 2pm on Wednesday.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Kilteevogue Parish Church or Cloghan Day Centre, care of any family member.

Michael McBride, Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael McBride, son of the late Joe and Josie McBride and brother of Gerry McBride, Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on Tuesday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral Mass and burial are private to family only.

Jamie Bonner, Meenbanid, Kincasslagh

The sudden death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Meenbanid, Kincasslagh.

Sadly missed by his loving parents, Máire and Jimmy, brother Aidan and extended family. 

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 1pm.

Burial in Belcruit Cemetery

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dungloe mental health services.

 
Margaret McGee, Glasgow and Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

Sadly missed by her husband, Patrick, daughters, Marie and Rosaleen, her son Patrick, grandchildren and extended family. 

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 3. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only. 

Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

 

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification. 
 
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie