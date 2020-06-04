Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town. Further details to follow.

Hazel McGuire, Doonalt, Glencolmcille previously Bedfordshire, England

The death has taken place of Hazel McGuire, Doonalt, Glencolmcille and previously from Bedfordshire, England.

Removal on Thursday from Kille to St Columba’s Church Glencolmcille for 12 Noon Funeral Mass with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, Wake and Funeral Mass will be private to family. Donations in lieu if desired to Carrick Day Care Centre.

Colum Kelly, formerly, Rashenny, Clonmany

The sudden death has taken place in New York of Colum Kelly, formerly Rashenny, Clonmany.

Son of the late Paul and Sissy Kelly.

His remains will arrive at Bridgend border on Wednesday at 2pm, going to his late residence.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 9pm to 12 midday.

Grace Friel, Ladden, Fanad

The death has taken place of Grace Friel, Ladden, Fanad. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 4 in St Mary Church, Fanavolty at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Dessie Gallagher, Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

The death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dessie Gallagher, Drumcairn, Manorcunningham.

Dessie’s funeral cortege will be traveling through Manorcunningham village on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live from the O’Donnell Funeral Directors Limited facebook page at 11am.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Caitlín Nic Ghairbheith, Carraic Mhic Ghairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Doire Ríl, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Caitlín Nic Ghairbheith, Carraic Mhic Ghairbheith, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Doire Ríl, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by her daughters; Angela and Caitlín, sons, Pádraig, Conall, Tadhg and John, her sister, Nóra, her brother, Connie and extended family.

Funeral will take place on Thursday, June 4. However, due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be strictly family only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page on Thursday morning at 11am.

Rosary will be broadcast on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Wednesday at 9pm.

Francie (Fran) McDonnell, 643 Loughshore Road, Belleek

The peaceful death has taken place of Francie (Fran) McDonnell, (butcher), 643 Loughshore Road, Belleek.

Francie’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday morning at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11am Mass.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the home, church, and cemetery are strictly private to immediate family.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv. Enquiries please to Patsy McCauley on 0044 77 03210437.

Please include a contact number for verification.



