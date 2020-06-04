A quiet Donegal man who dearly loved his family is laid to rest under the shadow of Cnoc Fola

Owenie McFadden was a quiet man who worked hard throughout his life, a skilled fisherman he descended from a strong line of seafarers and was happiest at sea.

His death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, May 22.

Owenie had been in ill-health for some time and had spent a period of time in a Galway University Hospital and in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Affectionately and better known locally as Owenie Eoghain Conchubhair, he was originally from Cnoc Fola.

A deep affiliation with the sea

Aged 71 years, he was the eldest son of the late Hiudaí Eoghain Conchubhair McFadden, who was originally from Inis Oirthear Island off the coast of Gaoth Dobhair and the late Kitt Chonaill Fheilimí of Cnoc Fola.

Having a strong connection with Inis Oirthear, Owenie had a deep affiliation with fishing and the sea.

He spent much of his youth working in Scotland and would spend the winter months working in various locations in Scotland and would return during the spring to cut the yearly supply of turf for use in the family home.

He also used to supply turf to the former ESB Turf Burning Station at Meenacuing.

Similar to his forebearers, he was known as a hard and diligent worker.

The Inis Oirthear island men who worked the sea were known for their bravery and work ethic.

Later in his life, Owenie spent a tenure working in the former snacks food plant Sam Spudz on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate.

Pride and Joy

His family was his pride and joy. He was very proud of his daughter, Caitlín Nic Pháidín who graduated in medicine.

He was equally proud of his daughter, Michelle Níc Pháidín who is a senior journalist with the Donegal Democrat and who has written award winning short stories and novels.

He was also very proud of his son, Owen Paul McFadden who qualified as an outdoor pursuit instructor.

Owen Paul followed in his father’s footsteps and enjoys fishing as much as his father did.

Despite the fact that Owenie was a quiet man, he very much enjoyed the company of other people.

The Wicklow Hills

He was at his happiest watching black and white comedies.

His favourite being comedique actor the late Norman Wisdom.

He was a man who deplored gossip and rarely spoke ill of anyone.

Very few people knew that Owenie was an exceptionally talented singer.

He enjoyed to sing the Boston Burglar and The Wicklow Hills.

When he sang The Wicklow Hills, he would substitute the placename of Wicklow with Foreland and therefore make it his own.

He also played the guitar and was a self-taught harmonica player.

One of Owenie’s favourite pastimes was cooking. He was also a keen horologist and, over the years, had collected many different types of watches.

Requiem Mass

Owenie’s Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of St Colmcille, Cnoc Fola at 12 noon on Sunday, May 24.

As it is now customary during the pandemic restrictions, neighbours and friends stood along the roadside as the hearse made its way from his home to the church.

Many people gathered at the Crossroads in Foreland to bid their final farewell to Owenie.

The main celebrant of the Mass was Canon Michael Herrity, CC, Cnoc Fola and con celebrants were, Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir, PP, Gortahork and Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh, CC, and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

His grandsons Caolan, Ruan, Seán and Ethan carried the gifts to the altar.

The gifts included a curragh which represented his love for the sea and a set of Norman Wisdom DVDs.

The soloist was Noeleen Ní Cholla. The lessons were read by his daughters, Michelle and Caitlin NicPhaidin.

At the end of the Mass, Michelle read a lovely poem in memory of her beloved dad.

Noeleen sang a lovely rendition of the Irish ballad song, Ní Fheicfear Níos Mó Thú, a Mhuirnín.

He was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bríd, by his daughter Caitlín Níc Pháidín, her husband consultant cardiologist Seán Fleming, daughter Michelle Níc Pháidín, his son, Owen Paul, grandchildren, brothers, Gerry McFadden [Gortahork] and Martin [Carrick, Derrybeg], sister, Mrs Sue Gallagher, [Lunniagh], in-laws, family circle, relatives and friends to all of whom deep condolences are extended.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.